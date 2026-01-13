Dave Dombrowski Gains Unexpected Edge as Red Sox’s Alex Bregman Replacement Strategy Takes Major Hit

Bo Bichette’s willingness to move away from being a shortstop has raised quite a few eyebrows this offseason. As such, teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox have been eager to acquire his services for the upcoming season, and the former have officially taken their first steps towards that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This Monday, Bo Bichette and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet. Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that the team has also worked on the various ripple effects on the roster resulting from signing him.

Earlier, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bo Bichette is seeking a $300 million deal in free agency. Reuben Amaro Jr., former MLB player and former GM of the Phillies, has shared his take on the team possibly landing Bichette in the MLB with Todd Zolecki and Jim Salisbury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I do think that there’s great interest in them. Obviously, we won’t be having a meeting otherwise. Dave Dombrowski doesn’t do things for show. There are some teams that do that, they try to, you know, take teams off the trail or to move the market. But that’s not, Dave Domnrowski’s kind of a game player. And it’s fairly obvious that an addition to the lineup like a guy like Bo Bichette would be a strong one for them. Without question, it would certainly change things up quite a bit. It would put…. it would make things a little discombobulated in the infield for the Phillies. But I think it’s gotten some momentum, there’s no question about it. I don’t know what the percentages of the chances of it happening, but I think they’d be over 50%, especially since the Phillies and Dave Dombrowski is pretty sincere when he shows his hand and has interest. So let’s see what happens.”

The Phillies consider signing Bo Bichette to be a top priority for the upcoming season. His addition to the Phillies will make their lineup much more powerful in the upcoming season.

Since the team needs a right-handed batsman, Bichette fits the bill perfectly and balances the team out. In the upcoming season, Bichette can be the team’s offensive alternative if Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber falter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just think of how he blasted Shohei Ohtani off with a three-run home run during Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. With Citizens Bank Park known for having the greatest home-field advantage, Bichette can work towards surpassing his career high of 29 home runs so far.

Moreover, including Bo Bichette and Trea Turner in the middle infield will allow them to continue producing hits for the Phillies this upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ken Rosenthal also shared his take on the chances of the Phillies landing Bo Bichette with Phillies Tailgate.

“If I had to guess right now, I would say that the Phillies are the favorite [for Bo Bichette]. We’ll see what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies found an easy way to sign Bo Bichette, courtesy of Don Mattingly. The new bench coach had served in the same role for the Toronto Blue Jays for the past three years and was very close to Bo Bichette himself. Bichette himself had expressed his interest in playing for the Phillies, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Such a situation might therefore become favorable for the team to land Bo Bichette themselves.

Whether the Philadelphia Phillies are successful in taking away Bo Bichette from the Boston Red Sox remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do the Red Sox stand to gain from Bo Bichette?

The Boston Red Sox had to deal with the departure of Alex Bregman from the team this offseason. This left the team without any big-name players so far this offseason. Since then, the team has considered Bo Bichette to be the best alternative free agent available before the upcoming season.

Bo Bichette fulfills the Red Sox’s need for a right-handed bat, as most of their major hitters are left-handed. In addition, Bichette brings power-hitting ability and the skill to drive the ball to all parts of the field. Last season, Bichette hit 18 home runs, batted .311, and recorded 94 RBIs in 139 games.

The Boston Red Sox might decide to use Bo Bichette at second base. They could move Marcelo Mayer to third base as a replacement for Alex Bregman. Meanwhile, Trevor Story may serve as the team’s shortstop, as he remains under contract with the team for two more years.

ADVERTISEMENT

While both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox are interested in Bo Bichette, it remains to be seen which offer he will ultimately accept before the upcoming season.