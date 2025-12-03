Dave Dombrowski & Phillies Confront Serious Kyle Schwarber Challenge as $4B Rival Threatens Offseason Heist

MLB’s uncertainty season is here. With 2025 wrapped, every team is reshuffling, fixing flaws, and chasing difference-makers. And no name is hotter on the stove than Kyle Schwarber. The latest club jumping into the mix? The San Francisco Giants.

Schwarber is coming off a season where he hit 56 homers and posted an MLB-best 132 RBIs. While many insiders believe the Phillies will get him back, that has not stopped other teams from making a bet, and this increased further after the star player rejected the $22.025 million qualifying offer from Philadelphia.

And if MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is to be believed, Schwarber is also gaining some interest from the Giants and Buster Posey.

Speaking in an interaction on MLB Network, Morosi said, “I think that having Buster Posey now fully comfortable in this role, he now has his own manager that he has hired, a lot of young energy with the Giants, and I was told they’ve actually already inquired about Kyle Schwarber’s market. Very interesting!”

While Morosi acknowledged that the discussion about Schwarber ending up with the Giants has not been as much, he highlighted Posey’s potential to make a huge impact, thereby giving the Phillies a setback.

“I do think Schwarber is one of the players the Giants are watching most carefully,” Morosi reiterated.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the Annual Winter meetings are scheduled to take place in less than a week, between December 8-10, in Orlando, where the fate of many of these players will be decided.

For the unversed, the Giants are not the only team to show interest in Schwarber. Previous reports have also linked him to teams including the Red Sox, Reds, Pirates, and the Orioles.

However, the Giants won’t be facing an easy route to the Schwarber Pursuit. Besides the challenges they face from rivals, there is a bit of a financial crisis as well. A recent report suggested that the Giants will have to make serious considerations before offering 9-figure deals, and signing Schwarber for anything less would be pretty tricky.

San Francisco’s financial challenges stem from deferred payments to Blake Snell and from managerial contracts that affect operational cash flow.

Another factor that adds to this problem is the Giants’ acquisition of Rafael Devers from the Red Sox and their coverage of his contract through 2033.

This cost the franchise over $250 million, further burdening it. Hence, it will be interesting to see how their latest desire for Schwarber unfolds.

But amidst this uncertainty, what is more interesting is that Schwarber himself is not ruling anything out and keeping all doors open.

Kyle Schwarber makes feelings known on free agency

Kyle Schwarber’s potential has made him a top candidate for many teams. One such team that he is being linked to is the Reds, and Cincinnati native Schwarber gave a cryptic message about what he wishes to do in free agency.

Schwarber was in Cincinnati on Wednesday, November 19, when he spoke with reporters and addressed his free agency. While he did not make any official announcement, he did not fail to highlight that he is keeping all options open.

“I grew up going to games here (in Cincinnati). I grew up sitting in the bleachers and watching a lot of games… You have your hometown team that’s calling… You always have to listen and keep different options open, and let’s see what happens,” Schwarber said, igniting serious questions about his Phillies return.

Now, as the offseason evolves, it would be interesting to see if the 32-year-old will continue his journey in Philadelphia or look for other alternatives. Can the Giants make a steal? Well, only time will tell.