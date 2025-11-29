Dave Dombrowski Sends Clear Message to 29 MLB Teams as Kyle Schwarber’s Philadelphia Future Hangs by a Thread

The Philadelphia Phillies might not be shouting it from the roof just yet, but the signs are getting too hard to ignore. Kyle Schwarber is looking more like the guy who is staying put.

But if you have any doubt, Dave Dombrowski cleared the fog with the latest comments. The Phillies president didn’t name names, but the message was as loud as a Citizen Bank Park homer– don’t fall under the pressure. His message was simply – if you have a chance to win, then you go for it.

Dombrowski recalled the days when teams with strong offers came for Verlander. But he still refused to pull the trigger. “If you have a chance to win, you go for it. That’s been my philosophy. Within reason, you want to keep some prospects…. I said I don’t think we are going to trade Verlander; you don’t want the web to be too large. Because you are in a position where the reality is that a lot of them don’t make it.”

So, no overthinking and no hesitation are just reflected in Dombrowski’s words, and that basically is a message to the 29 teams – they won’t budge with Schwarber. And to be honest, Schwarber is priority number one for the Phillies. He brings power, leadership, and the kind of swagger the Philadelphia Phillies lineup depends on.

Letting him walk could create a hole that simply cannot be patched in this free-agent class, at least. Plus, with teams already making noise – the Sonny Grey trade or the Nimmo for Semien one – the stove is heating up fast. But even insiders are pointing out now that the Phillies can breathe a little easier.

One MLB executive put it bluntly to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “The Phillies need Schwarber more than he needs them… But he’s worth it. He’ll stay.” Those last two words, that he will stay, do feel like a warm blanket for the anxious Phillies fans.

However, the bidding war sure would be big. Schwarber could command four years and $160 million and maybe $180 million, according to sources. Sure, it is a big number for the 32-year-old slugger, but the production speaks for itself – ninety-four home runs over the last two seasons isn’t a joke. The Phillies know that they are in a win-now mode, and this isn’t the time to trim power but to keep it and maybe even get some.

Two players who could walk away from the Phillies this offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays locked a deal with Dylan Cease, and that’s the start of the amped-up pitching market this offseason. One pitcher who could be next is Phillies starter Ranger Suarez.

Now he has had a strong 2025 year and is probably looking for a better contract in free agency. At least $150 is the number swirling in the market. Jackson Roberts of Fastball OnSi recently projected Suárez to land a six-year, $171 million deal with San Francisco.

Roberts explained his reasoning: “Because he gives up a reasonably high number of fly balls, Suárez could thrive in a big ballpark, and the San Francisco Giants have long been a paradise for pitchers with that batted ball profile. Plus, we know this Giants front office has no aversion to big-money deals.”

It all makes sense for the Giants – they need pitching to compete with the Dodgers, and they have the budget too. Even if they chase Kyle Tucker, locking an ace like Suarez is not far from reach.

But it’s not just the pitching that the Phillies might lose. Outfielder Brandon Marsh also could be on the move. He has become a fan favourite all thanks to his wild energy, his wild hair, and his beard. He is known for acing that right-hand pitching; however, he hasn’t developed into a consistent everyday player in the 3 ½ years he has been with the Phillies.

So now, he could be on the trade block. Heyman from the NY Post reported that the Phillies sure might explore deals surrounding Marsh, especially with Harrison Bader in the mix, as Bader could replace Marsh in centre.

With two years of team control left, Marsh’s trade value sure is tricky, so it remains to be seen what the Phillies would do.