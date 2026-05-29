Dave Dombrowski’s $10M Gamble’s Future in Doubt as Phillies Asked to Try 25YO Phenom Amid Turbulent Season

While the Phillies have rebounded from their early-season struggle under Rob Thomson, their right-handed batting is still the worst in MLB. Currently, their right-handed offense produced a .280 average and .582 OPS entering the series against the Padres. This includes Adolis Garcia, the batter, whom Phillies president Dave Dombrowski promoted in place of Nick Castellanos. However, his .201/.287/.312 line is hinting at a new platoon help, which could be a left-hander.

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“With outfield prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. finally back in the lineup at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Dave Dombrowski shouldn’t need to see much before he gives the 25-year-old a shot as Adolis García’s strong-side platoon partner,” Inquirer Sports’ David Murphy said in his column.

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Garcia was signed for $10 million for one year to replace Castellanos. His Gold Glove-caliber abilities in right field were expected to upgrade the Phillies’ defense. Moreover, the Phillies needed a veteran presence after moving on from Nick Castellanos. And García was identified as a fixable asset who could bounce back in Philadelphia’s lineup.

However, the reality was different. Garcia was 11-for-7 with 30 SOs before going 0-for-7 with 3 SOs against the Padres this week. His OPS crashed to .599, his lowest since March 30. And apart from Garcia, JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm, and Trea Turner are all struggling to hit the lefties at the plate. Turner batted .304 last year, which came down to .226 this year. He just snapped his 0-for-18 skid on Tuesday.

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Bohm is hitting .212, and Realmuto is hitting .233. So, shuffling the lineup won’t do much to help the Phillies.

Imago Image credit: MiLB.com

According to Murphy, the 25-year-old Rincones could be the unlikely help for the Phillies. He could be the answer, leaving Garcia’s future in doubt.

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Rincones is known for his plus power and impressive exit velocities, regularly hitting balls well over 100 mph. His career splits heavily favor hitting right-handed pitching, where he has demonstrated the ability to get on base consistently. So, even if he can’t help fighting the lefties, platooning him with Garcia could help produce against the righties.

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In the 2025 spring, Rincones smashed a two-run, 391-foot home run to right-center field (107.1 mph exit velocity), putting the Phillies ahead 3-2 in the 5th inning. But not every factor is on his side, especially injuries.

The Phillies’ rookie is prone to frequent injuries. He primarily dealt with bilateral knee tendinitis/patellar tendon issues and a significant right thumb injury. These frequent lower-body and hand ailments have repeatedly delayed his development and spring training schedules over the past few years. Recently, Rincones has struggled with patellar tendinitis and discomfort in both knees. He dealt with soreness throughout both the offseason and spring training, which caused him to miss the beginning of the 2026 season.

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Since returning from injury, he is currently going 4-for-10 with a double in two games in the Triple-A. Moreover, he is yet to hit an extra-base against the lefties since 2024. Thus, it is still too early to conclude on Rincones, but platooning him with Garcia could prove productive. And just when the Phillies offense is struggling, and Rincones is back from injury, it is the best time for Dombrowski to bet on a slugger who’s coming off with 18 homers and a .799 OPS last season.

The recent rumors also suggest a new destination for Garcia, which opens further opportunities for Rincones.

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The Phillies may have different plans with Garcia

According to the Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Red Sox trading Jarren Duran could be a possibility, which makes him a fit for the Phillies.

“After an atrocious April that culminated in a .481 OPS, Jarren Duran has come to life in a big way in May with seven home runs and an .866 OPS. Yet, the Red Sox have continued to flounder in last place in the AL East, maybe, sort of, kind of trending toward selling at the trade deadline… At any rate, of the 15 teams with consensus playoff odds below 25 percent, Boston was closest to being excluded from consideration at 24.6 percent,” Miller said.

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The Phillies’ lineup can sometimes become station-to-station, relying heavily on home runs. Duran’s game-changing speed immediately adds stolen base pressure and run-scoring potential. Moreover, this season, the Phillies have cycled through multiple options in left and right field with mixed results. Duran’s natural range allows Brandon Marsh to shift to right field, solidifying both corners.

So, if the Red Sox put Duran for sale, the Phillies may offer Garcia. Considering the Red Sox accept the deal, a trade might happen, which will further determine Rincones’ future.