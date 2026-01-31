Dave Roberts Breaks Shocking Update on Shohei Ohtani’s Compromised WBC Contribution for Samurai Japan

Remember that iconic showdown between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout at the 2023 WBC? Ohtani striking out his Angels teammate, and Team USA captain, to lock in Samurai Japan’s dramatic 3–2 win is still one of the tournament’s defining moments. But we might not see that repeat in 2026!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Trout hasn’t been officially confirmed for the next WBC yet, things could look different on Ohtani’s side, too.

While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani is cleared to play for Japan, the team is expected to manage his workload closely. So, we may see him in a more limited role this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in the WBC, adding that it was Ohtani’s decision,” ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez shared via X.

It wasn’t long ago that we heard Cody Bellinger would be sitting out the WBC out of loyalty to the Yankees, and now we’re seeing something similar with Shohei Ohtani, who is being limited as a pitcher. That pretty clearly shows where players’ priorities are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani returned to the mound in June 2025 after his second right-elbow surgery in 2023. He still managed to post a 2.87 ERA over 47 innings, striking out 62 batters while walking just nine. He also made his postseason pitching debut, going 2–1 with a 4.43 ERA and 28 strikeouts across four starts.

Given all that, it’s no surprise the Dodgers are being extra cautious with his arm. They simply can’t afford to lose his two-way value, and neither can Ohtani himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As Ohtani put it at DodgerFest, “In terms of the World Baseball Classic, I just have to see how my body feels and see what happens.”

Before calling out LA for limiting his role on the international stage, it’s worth noting that this is most likely Ohtani’s call, too. Protecting his health for the 2026 MLB season comes first, and it also underscores how important a potential three-peat is inside the Dodgers’ clubhouse.

For now, the expectation is that Ohtani would serve as a DH for Samurai Japan at the WBC, preserving his arm while following quality preparation ahead of the MLB season. As a hitter, Ohtani was superb in the last WBC, hitting at .435 and .606 OBP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evidently, even if he doesn’t take on the mound, there’s still enough fireworks for the fans!

This is a developing story… Keep an eye on this space to know more about how Shohei Ohtani is changing the status quo about how the WBC will be showcased in Japan…