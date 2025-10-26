Dave Roberts Contemplates Benching Struggling Star as Blue Jays Threaten Dodgers World Series Dream

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense did not get going at any point in Game 1 of the World Series. That has been a consistent problem this postseason. And the bat, not talking loudly, has made manager Dave Roberts question the position of players in the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the players that Dave Roberts thought of was Andy Pages. In a recent interview, Roberts was asked about his thoughts on Andy Pages and his struggles.

“Very fair. He has struggled this postseason, and what I need from him is to have quality ABs, to get on base. He’s playing very sound defense,” the skipper responded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andy Pages is living through the kind of October that tests a young player’s patience.

The 24-year-old is just 3-for-39 this postseason, hitting .077 with one extra-base hit. His struggles at the plate have been noticeable, but Dave Roberts continues to back him publicly. The Dodgers manager points to his defense, which includes eight defensive runs saved and ten outs above average, as a reason for faith.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That defensive reliability keeps him in center field, but Los Angeles needs his bat to reappear soon.

After dropping Game 1 of the World Series 11-4, offense matters more than ever. Roberts has urged Pages to focus on quality at-bats, grinding out tough counts, and finding consistency. For a team still chasing rhythm, his next swing could shift the momentum and quiet the noise.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dave Roberts may preach patience, but October rarely waits for players to find rhythm. Andy Pages’ glove can save runs, yet it cannot keep the scoreboard quiet forever. If his bat stays asleep, the Dodgers might need faith, luck, and a new plan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Game 1 of the World Series exposed the Dodgers

They say pressure reveals character, and Game 1 of the World Series showed plenty of both in Los Angeles. For all their swagger, star power, and Shohei Ohtani’s muscle, the Dodgers suddenly looked ordinary.

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t there to save them, Mookie Betts couldn’t spark them, and Dave Roberts could only watch as his so-called superteam got a harsh reminder: They bleed like everyone else. Game 1 of the World Series felt like a reality check for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen.

Blake Snell allowed three of his five total runs in the sixth inning before leaving the game. Emmet Sheehan and Anthony Banda struggled, giving up multiple runs, including the first World Series pinch-hit grand slam to Addison Barger.

Yet, Dave Roberts remained calm.

“They have to bounce back,” he highlighted the bullpen’s importance.

With Alex Vesia absent for personal reasons, the relievers must recover quickly for the series to stay competitive. Fans witnessed Ohtani’s two-run homer too late, while Roberts reminded everyone that one inning doesn’t define their championship chances.

The Dodgers’ bullpen showed cracks that even Shohei Ohtani’s heroics couldn’t completely cover. Dave Roberts knows every reliever must step up or risk turning this series into a short nightmare. Los Angeles fans witnessed vulnerability firsthand, proving even superteams occasionally stumble under postseason pressure and expectation.