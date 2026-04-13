Dave Roberts & Miguel Rojas Firmly Diffuse Conflict Between Dodgers Stars After Outfield Confusion

Before the Texas Rangers managed an upset on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had already clinched the series with two consecutive wins. During the Dodgers’ 6-3 win on Saturday, when a ball went flying, two Dodgers outfielders narrowly avoided a collision in left-center field. But apparently, that was just the opening act for a more intense drama. Later in the dugout, manager Dave Roberts and utility player Miguel Rojas had to play peacemaker between the two.

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The Dodgers’ center fielder, Andy Pages, doesn’t want anyone else taking catches in his territory. Pages and Teoscar Hernández tracked down the same fly ball in the fifth inning against the Rangers on Saturday. Though it was Pages who ultimately made the catch, the two outfielders were on the verge of a collision they narrowly avoided. But it appears even after the match, Hernández and Pages failed to agree on whose catch it actually was, and ended up arguing. A viral video from the dugout shows that ultimately, Rojas and Roberts stepped in and separated the two.

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A fan posted the video on X with the caption, “Dave and Miggy said ENOUGH!”

In the top of the fifth, with Emmett Sheehan on the mound, a fly ball went to left-center field. Hernández apparently called the ball, but Pages decided to cut in front of him, anyway, and made the catch.

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Apart from his accurate defense, Pages’ offense has been on fire as well early into the season. The 25-year-old is 24-for-56, hitting with an average of .429, and has hit 4 homers, 4 doubles, and 17 RBIs so far.

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While the Dodgers won the game, the two outfielders appeared to have conflicting opinions about whose catch it actually was. When they failed to conclude on their own, the outfielders got Roberts involved.

While Roberts reportedly joked about Pages claiming the left-center field gap as his own, Dodgerblue.com reported that the manager also spoke about clearing up miscommunication.

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“We got to make sure we clean that up. Because it’s funny when the play is made, but we got to make sure that the communication is clear,” remarked Roberts.

This is not the first time Pages has landed himself in such a situation. In the World Series finale last season, Pages put on a similar display in left-center field when he ran 121 feet to chase a ball. The Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement had hit a fly ball in the ninth inning of Game 7 with two outs and bases loaded. Pages made the catch while colliding with Kiké Hernández in the process. The catch was crucial and helped send the game into extra innings, which the Dodgers eventually won.

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Though neither of the two Hernandezes suffered from injuries, such collisions can quickly turn dangerous, as was apparent in the case of Parker Meadows. The Tigers’ center fielder collided violently with Riley Greene on April 9, causing serious damage. Meadows is suffering from a broken left radius bone, a concussion, and facial lacerations. What a clear, on-field communication could have avoided has put Meadows in for a long recovery.

Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernández has spoken to the media about whose catch it really was.

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Teoscar Hernández admits the truth about the debated catch

Narrowly avoiding a collision with his teammate, center fielder Andy Pages, saved Teoscar Hernández from potential injuries.

Though they argued in the dugout about who had priority on the ball, Hernández is aware that the ball was ideally meant for Pages. Hernández also admitted to it in front of the media.

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According to Dodgerblue.com, when asked about who had the ball in the gap, Hernández answered with a smile. Though both of them could have made the catch, it was actually Pages’.

He stated, “I think it’s his. I was playing a little closer to the line. You know, it’s one of those where I can get it, he can get it, but it’s definitely his ball.”

Saturday’s game started with a 1-0 lead for the Texas Rangers in the top of the first. But it did not last long as the Dodgers took the lead in the second half of the frame.

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Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani put his team on the scoreboard, and then, it was Hernández who extended the gap. Hernández delivered a 393-foot, three-run homer to left-center, bringing the Dodgers to 4-1.

Hernández has made an impressive start to the season, with a slash line of .306/.327/.531 and an .858 OPS. He is 15-for-49 with 3 homers and 11 RBIs.