Dave Roberts Reveals Roki Sasaki’s 2026 Plan After Postseason Closer Breakout Amid Dodgers Bullpen Crisis

Roki Sasaki won his first World Series ring this season. The Japanese sensation posted an exceptional 0.84 ERA across nine postseason appearances, striking out six batters and securing three crucial saves. What made his performance even more remarkable? His journey from starting games to becoming one of the most reliable arms from the bullpen.

Roki Sasaki began the season as a starter for the Dodgers after several strong seasons in Japan’s NPB. Unfortunately, injuries got in the way. A right shoulder impingement kept him from playing after just eight starts. By the end of the season, his numbers in the rotation showed a 1-1 record and a 4.46 ERA over ten games, which wasn’t something the skipper hoped for. Upon his return from the IL, he transitioned to the bullpen by establishing himself as a go-to pitcher in critical situations. Now that the Fall Classic is over, Dave Roberts has already started making plans for the next summer as the clubhouse targets a 3-peat.

So, where does Roki Sasaki lie in that blueprint? As per reports on Nikkan Sports, the skipper said, “We plan to have him start next season. We will give him plenty of rest, and we plan to have him start once a week from now on. We hope he stays healthy and maintains his strength.”

The timing of this decision makes sense. With Clayton Kershaw retiring after his legendary career, the Dodgers needed to fill a significant void in their rotation. The 2025 season exposed just how fragile pitching depth can be, even for a team as resourced as Los Angeles. The Dodgers opened the season with 11 pitchers on the IL, and the problems persisted throughout the year.

The front office echoed Roberts’ intentions. “I think for us, [using Sasaki as a reliever] was about trying to get his delivery back. I feel like we made a lot of progress on that,” President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman told reporters. “So for us, we’re definitely viewing him as a starter and a really good one, and we’ll continue to work this offseason and put him in the best position to be ready in Spring Training to help us win again.”

Sasaki is expected to join an elite rotation that includes Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow. The team has one of the most skilled starting lineups in baseball, as long as everyone stays healthy. This is a significant concern due to the team’s recent injury history.

Will Roki Sasaki be able to produce for what he was signed for? With the bullpen position now available, what actions will the Dodgers take?

Late-game relief emerges as L.A.’s offseason focus

The Dodgers’ struggling bullpen, ranked 10th-worst in the league, is now the focus of their offseason efforts. Though the team clinched back-to-back World Series titles, its bullpen consistently struggled to seal the deal in the late innings. And now that Roki Sasaki might be starting the game, the front office must act soon.

General Manager Brandon Gomes recognized the bullpen’s weaknesses. He pointed out that a significant overhaul wasn’t essential, but acquiring a proven closer “could be a ‘nice to have’ if that’s how it plays out.” The careful wording doesn’t quite match up with the Dodgers’ actual approach. Sources, like ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, paint a different picture, describing the team as “aggressive” in their search for a reliever.

The need for action is evident due to recent bullpen struggles. Tanner Scott’s acquisition yielded disappointing results with a 4.74 ERA in 61 games. The Dodgers’ bullpen relied too heavily on starters in key postseason games, underscoring their lack of depth. They can improve their bullpen by signing free agents like Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez.

For a team aiming for a third consecutive title, improving the defense is essential. The front office sees this not as a total overhaul but as a way to refine their already strong team. They are focused on getting a reliable closer, either through a trade or by signing a free agent.