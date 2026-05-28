Dave Roberts Sounds Alarm as Dodgers Forced to Sideline $66M Star in Another Injury Blow

Dave Roberts watched his lineup fall apart in just 48 hours as two players named Hernandez got hurt. The Dodgers lost two important hitters back-to-back. First, Kiké Hernández suffered a severe muscle tear right after returning from offseason surgery. Then, the $66 million star outfielder, Teoscar Hernández, went down with a frustrating hamstring injury.

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“Don’t know how severe it is, he tested well,” Roberts said about Teoscar Hernández’s injury, per Fredo Cervantes. “We’re gonna get a scan tomorrow. Obviously, it’s an IL, and there’s just no timeline, but something like that obviously is going to be a few weeks at the minimum.”

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Teoscar Hernández went down during his first at-bat at the bottom of the second on Wednesday. During the Dodgers’ 4-1 victory over the Rockies, Hernández strained his left hamstring while trying to run out an infield single. After hitting a grounder to the shortstop, Hernández, who started running at full speed towards first base, suddenly slowed down. He headed straight to the dugout, hopping and limping while clutching at his left hamstring.

Hyeseong Kim replaced the 33-year-old outfielder for the rest of the game. Against the Rockies on Wednesday, Kim went 1-for-2, alongside scoring a run.

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Normally, losing a player for a few weeks to a standard hamstring strain is just a bump in the road for a deep team like the Dodgers. But this happened less than 24 hours after Kiké’s massive injury. Because of that, losing Teoscar suddenly felt like a huge blow.

“Disappointing,” expressed Roberts, per Fredo Cervantes. “He’s been playing so well. He is a big part of what we are doing. So, to lose him for any length of time is not great.”

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In the second year of his three-year, $66 million contract, Teoscar Hernández has been consistently hitting well. In 204 plate appearances in 2026, he is hitting .261 with a .784 OPS. Hernández registered 15 extra-base hits, including 7 homers, with a .355 BABIP so far. He is also walking more often, showing better patience at the plate.

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Without Teoscar, the Dodgers will have to rely even more on Shohei Ohtani to carry the offense. And Ohtani was at his two-way best, as the Dodgers defeated their division rivals on Wednesday, despite Hernández leaving the game early. Ohtani began with a massive homer at the plate while dominating the mound. Ohtani went hitless in the 6 innings he threw, even though he allowed 1 earned run and 4 walks.

The Dodgers’ bullpen capitalized on Ohtani’s start. They kept the Rockies hitless until Freddie Freeman hit a single in the eighth. Andrew Pages’ ninth-inning homer secured the score at 4-1. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 games and will face the Philadelphia Phillies after a day off on Friday.

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However, they will miss both Kike Hernández and Teoscar Hernández from their lineup. Kike was sidelined the day before with an injury.

Kike Hernandez goes back to IL

The Dodgers veteran utility man, Kike Hernández, was back in the IL two games and four plate appearances after his season debut. He began the season on the 60-day IL owing to an offseason elbow surgery. The Dodgers reinstated him, but Kike hurt his side again during batting practice on Monday.

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He played with discomfort on Tuesday, even hit a homer, but could not continue. Kike left the game in the fourth inning after going 2-for-2.

“I was embarrassed because it didn’t even happen in the game, it happened in BP,” Hernández reflected, per MLB.com. “So I just thought that it was a small tweak, and it felt tight. And I mean, compared to some of the things I’ve played through in the past, it was nothing. And yeah, it was a little more than nothing.”

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Hernández was initially thought to suffer from a left oblique strain. But Roberts revealed that MRI results displayed a tear in the 34-year-old’s left oblique. Hernández debuted this season, missing 53 games, but his return was short-lived. He will likely miss six to eight weeks of playing time.

The Dodgers have called up Alex Freeland from Triple-A to replace Kike in their lineup. To replace Teoscar, the team is calling up hitting prospect Ryan Ward. Now, Roberts just has to hope his backup players can step up and fill the gap.