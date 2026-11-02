Dave Roberts Breaks Silence on MLB Teams’ Shift After Brewers’ World Series Win

Dave Roberts watched the Brewers dismantle his team, then made an admission that exposed a Dodgers weakness. By winning the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers simultaneously created franchise history and set a precedent for all of MLB. After they triumphed over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic, teams will follow the Brewers closely, trying to uncover Pat Murphy’s recipe for winning. At least, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts thinks so.

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Speaking to ESPN’s Buster Olney on the Baseball Tonight Podcast, Roberts said, “I think you’re going to see teams really trying to get more athletic.”

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While Roberts’ remarks indicate a league-wide change, the Dodgers are not an exception. Considering the Dodgers have the oldest roster in MLB, Roberts remarks about maintaining athleticism within the team have raised speculation. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and even Shohei Ohtani are above 30 years old. If the league shifts its focus toward athleticism, the Dodgers might have to reevaluate their rosters and become more versatile.

Milwaukee demonstrated how athleticism, defensive range, aggressive baserunning, and consistent contact hitting can challenge even the most talented opponents. Rather than relying exclusively on home runs, the Brewers consistently put pressure on opposing pitchers and capitalized on every opportunity. Roberts himself said that the team was “starving” for a World Series.

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As the Brewers swept the Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS, Roberts experienced firsthand how effective and different Milwaukee’s playing style is. Furthermore, the Dodgers’ manager also thinks that making more contact is better than solely relying on homers to win a game. This season, the Brewers not only eliminated them from the postseason, but also ended their chance for a World Series three-peat.

“Slug is always great. It’s just hard to slug those ones and twos…..Ball in play is still king, in my opinion,” said Roberts on the podcast.

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Roberts’ observation carries particular significance for the Dodgers. Despite having MLB’s most expensive roster, the core of their position player is older than other teams’. They had an average age of 30.9 years in 2026. In comparison, the Brewers had an average age of 27.3 years.

While the Dodgers continue to have elite talent, their reliance on established veterans could become an important consideration as the organization plans for the coming seasons.

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That assessment could influence how the Dodgers approach their offseason recruitment. Although the Dodgers have considerable power throughout their lineup, their aging position-player group has raised questions about defensive mobility, baserunning, and their ability to sustain production over a demanding season.

The issue is not necessarily a lack of talent. The Dodgers won 100 regular-season games in 2026, demonstrating that their established core remains capable of competing at the highest level. However, the NLCS sweep highlighted the importance of having younger players who can contribute defensively and offensively when the veterans struggle.

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Dodgers Face an Important Roster Decision

The Dodgers’ front office will now have to consider how to introduce more athleticism without dismantling a roster that has delivered consecutive championships.

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The organization has invested heavily in player development and has several promising young position players coming up through their farm system. Prospects such as Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, and Mike Sirota offer potential options for the future, particularly in the outfield.

However, opportunities have been limited because established veterans occupy many of the available spots. Integrating younger players into the major-league roster could become increasingly important as the current core gets older. They need to handle the transition seamlessly so that the Dodgers don’t lose their current success.

Following the Brewers’ win, the Dodgers will not necessarily abandon their power-oriented approach, nor will they abruptly cut off the veterans. The established stars remain valuable; they have to gradually integrate the younger generation of the Dodgers into the team.

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As a whole, Dave Roberts assessment points toward a broader shift in how teams could construct competitive rosters. Athleticism, defensive versatility, speed and the ability to consistently put the ball in play may receive greater consideration alongside power hitting.

Milwaukee provided a practical example of how those qualities can challenge even the most talented opponents. For the Dodgers, the lesson is less about copying the Brewers and more about finding the right balance between veteran experience and youthful athleticism.

After their disappointing postseason exit, that balance could define the Dodgers’ next phase of contention.