David Stearns Admits Offseason Misstep as Mets Reportedly Roll Out $50M Kyle Tucker Push

The Mets’ current offseason is starting to feel like a case study in disappointment. After shattering records to land Juan Soto not long ago, they’ve been oddly quiet this time around. If you remember, New York has already moved on from big names like Edwin Díaz, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil. In return, fans have mostly seen the Mets bring in a few struggling former Yankees closers, hardly what anyone expected after that disastrous 2025 season.

Still, the picture might finally be starting to change.

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Mets have reportedly offered Kyle Tucker a short-term deal worth a staggering $50 million per year. That kind of move immediately raises eyebrows and sparks hope. So, are the Mets finally trying to make up for their offseason missteps? It seems fans were looking for answers, and David Stearns may have just provided one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we’ve done previously has not been good enough. We all know that, I certainly know that, and we’ve got to do better. And we’re committed to doing that,” Stearns said.

Imago Credit: Imago

Well, Stearns knows fans aren’t thrilled with how this offseason has played out so far. He’s made it clear that he understands the frustration. However, he also insists he’s confident the approach the Mets are taking is the right one, not just for now, but for the long-term health of the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, that’s an interesting stance, because while it’s his job to act in the team’s best interest, fans are still left wondering if he’s truly doing everything possible to make this roster better.

And to be fair, there’s a solid argument that he is. Letting fan favorites walk doesn’t automatically mean the offseason has been a failure. If you remember, the Mets added two high-end relievers in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, and made a big splash on the trade market by bringing in Marcus Semien. They also signed Jorge Polanco. Those are meaningful upgrades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That said, the holes are still obvious.

The outfield remains a concern, and the rotation doesn’t really have a clear-cut ace. That’s where Tucker enters the picture. With the Mets staying relatively quiet until now, they still have plenty of resources to make a major push. Stearns may have acknowledged the fan outrage. Now it’s on him to see if he can flip the narrative by landing Tucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets have a requirement at the mound

Even if the Mets do manage to land Kyle Tucker, that likely wouldn’t be the end of their offseason. Why? Because pitching is still a major concern. If you look back at what caused the Mets’ collapse, the rotation was a huge part of the problem. Because of that, improving the starting staff should arguably be at the top of their priority list.

And there are options out there, too, both in free agency and on the trade market. On the trade side, Freddy Peralta stands out as the most desirable name, while MacKenzie Gore is another intriguing option with plenty of untapped upside. Free agency also offers some appealing choices, particularly left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. They could be added without the Mets having to give up valuable prospects.

The catch, though, is David Stearns’ approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hasn’t shown much interest in handing out big, long-term contracts to free-agent pitchers. So while the need is obvious, how the Mets ultimately address their rotation, and whether they do it through trades or more conservative signings, remains to be seen.