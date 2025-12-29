David Stearns Asked to Chase $50M White Sox Star as Mets’ Silent Offseason Raises Serious Concerns

The New York Mets have been one of the quietest teams in the offseason, and it is scaring Mets fans. But with new rumors of an outfielder, Queens is urging David Stearns to make a move and get a player on the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They are still contenders to sign Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger; they might need to pivot to the trade market if both sign elsewhere,” reported Bleacher Report. “Buying low on Luis Robert Jr. would be an upside play in center field.”

The Mets collapsed late during the 2025 season, exposing bullpen depth, rotation fatigue, and outfield production. That collapse pushed the front office toward fixes, yet the offseason remained quiet beyond depth signings. Silence grew louder as Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz departed, removing power and late-inning stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those exits left clear production gaps, demanding a move that balanced upside, cost control, and urgency.

Against that backdrop, Luis Robert Jr. sits available via trade, with talent intact and value reduced. In 2023, he posted a .264 average with 38 home runs and elite center field defense. Chicago controls its contract through team options projected at roughly $55 million total through 2027.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Jul 18, 2025 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. 88 hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh PNC Park Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 20250718_lbm_al8_059

That structure lowers acquisition risk while preserving star-level impact if health and performance align.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Mets, Robert addresses center field defense, right-handed power, and lineup length immediately. His recent production supports everyday usage, and his sprint speed metrics consistently rank among league leaders. Financially, the projected guarantees fit below free agent alternatives like Tucker or Bellinger this winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If completed, the deal aligns restraint with upside, giving fans measurable reasons for renewed confidence.

After months of restraint, Mets fans are done waiting, and David Stearns knows it. If Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger vanish, Luis Robert Jr. stops being optional now. For a franchise allergic to silence, this trade is action backed by numbers today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moves the Mets still need to make the offseason worth it

The silence has been louder than any press conference. For a franchise that once treated free agency like an open bar, the pause feels deliberate, almost defiant. The Mets aren’t asleep, and David Stearns didn’t take this job to watch October from his couch. This isn’t confusion. It’s a restraint. And yes, that’s new here.

The New York Mets enter this phase lacking a rotation anchor, with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery available. Snell won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award, posting a 2.25 ERA over 32 starts. Industry projections place his contract at around 6 years and 180 million dollars total in value. Montgomery offers stability, coming off a 3.20 ERA season and projected 5 years 150 million.

That rotation uncertainty places heavier pressure on late innings, where bullpen outcomes decide seasons often. Josh Hader remains the premier relief option, recording a 1.28 ERA across 56 innings last season. He saved 33 games in 2023, supporting projections around 5 years and 110 million dollars. Adding him would stabilize leads consistently, complementing Edwin Diaz’s existing 5 year 102 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

With pitching addressed, lineup balance becomes the next focus, especially production behind Francisco Lindor needed. J.D. Martinez filled that role in Los Angeles, hitting a 0.271 average with 33 home runs. He also drove in 103 runs, reinforcing middle-order value supported by recent All-Star selections. Contract expectations place Martinez near 2 years and 40 million, aligning cost with output metrics.

For the Mets, this offseason stops being quiet once decisions finally replace deliberate waiting. David Stearns now chooses whether restraint becomes strategy or simply another expensive New York pause. If these moves land, October baseball returns; if not, the silence keeps answering loudly.