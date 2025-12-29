David Stearns’ Bold Rebuild Faces Early Doubt as Mets Warned Amid Framber Valdez Gamble

The Mets’ front office may finally be done sitting this offseason quietly. After weeks of limited action, they’re reportedly starting to make real moves with the remaining free agents. And it begins with former Astros ace Framber Valdez. Well, New York is still in need of help in the starting rotation.

And according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets have already met with Valdez, one of the top pitching options still on the market. While teams like the Giants are also showing interest, the Mets are reportedly moving aggressively and could emerge as the favorites to land him.

However, league insiders have raised concerns about a few question marks surrounding Valdez, which could make the decision more complicated than it appears on the surface!

“David Stearns, we’ve known, has a very big thing with not giving long-term contracts. So, six- seven-year deals. That is what Valdez desires, but you know, that’s not typically what Stearns does. And this guy’s going to be 32 years old, and there are question marks,”

Remember why the Mets let Pete Alonso walk? Or why Alex Bregman still hasn’t been signed?

It all comes back to contract length. Both players were looking for deals north of five years, and Mets president David Stearns has a reputation for steering clear of long-term commitments, especially for players already in their 30s.

And that’s where things get tricky with Valdez. Insiders say Valdez, who is now 32, is also seeking a long-term deal. So even though the Mets appear to be making real progress in their rebuild, it raises a fair question: Will this pursuit actually go anywhere?

There’s also the player himself to consider.

Valdez is undeniably a true ace, but he isn’t without concerns. Since 2020, he’s posted a strong 3.23 ERA across 154 games, but a moment from Sept. 2 against the Yankees raised some eyebrows.

Remember when Valdez crossed up the Astros catcher, Salazar? He drilled him in the chest protector when Salazar was set up low.

So, given that the Mets’ own clubhouse was reportedly dealing with some tense moments in 2025, it’s fair to wonder whether New York can afford to take on those kinds of risks, even for a pitcher of Valdez’s caliber.

The Mets’ rebuild effort goes beyond Valdez

Well, Valdez isn’t the only name tied to the Mets as they try to kickstart this rebuild. Cody Bellinger is very much in the mix, too. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. The Mets could clearly use another big bat in the lineup, and Bellinger checks that box.

If you remember, his 2025 season tells the story. Playing 152 games with the Yankees, Bellinger hit 29 HRs, drove in 98 runs, and posted a .272 batting average. That kind of production would make an immediate impact on the Mets. On top of that, his versatility only adds to his appeal.

So, having a player who can move around the field and still deliver at the plate is never a bad thing, and Bellinger brings exactly that.

If the Mets were able to land him, it would also help fill the hole left behind after Pete Alonso’s departure.

Still, at this point, it’s all speculation. Given how cautiously the Mets have operated this offseason, it’s far too early to say whether any of this will actually come together.