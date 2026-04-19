David Stearns Caught in Crossfire as Mets Manager Disses Clubhouse Amid Concerning Downfall

The New York Mets’ downward spiral has hit a concerning low after losing two-thirds of the games at the start of the season. Manager Carlos Mendoza has now publicly criticized the team’s performance. But fans are now directing their fury at a different target.

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“They have all the right to be pissed and frustrated. They care, just like we do. We care here. We want to win as much as they do,” Mendoza acknowledged the fans’ feelings after the Mets lost 10 games in a row.

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“But again, so much I could say here because we’ve got to go out and do it.”

The Mets now have a 7-14 record after losing 2-4 against the Cubs on April 18. They will catch up with their longest losing streak since 2004 if they suffer another defeat in the final game of the current series. Fans are putting all of it on President David Stearns, instead of the manager.

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New York has been glued to the bottom of the regional barrel for some time now. The Mets have scored only 18 runs in the last 10 games, while they have allowed a massive 60. The concerns run deep in both offense and defense.

That’s why Mendoza sided with the frustrated fans.

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“I understand how they’re feeling. I’d be pissed too if I’m a fan. I’m pissed.”

He even reinforced that the players are very much disappointed with their own performance. Earlier, he tried to reassure the Metsies that the team has some good hitters. And they are going through “just a bad stretch.”

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While some blasted him for excuses, most are convinced that Stearns is the actual guilty party here.

Although the manager tried to inject some urgency by saying, “We’ve got to go out and do it,” David Stearns thought there was no lack of urgency in the team.

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“You guys have asked about urgency – there’s plenty of urgency, there’s plenty of want,” the president said on April 17.

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He instead put it on the batters.

“The club’s offense has been stuck in a rut… We’ve had a tough time scoring runs,” Stearns indicated towards the three shutouts and low scores in the last few games.

But the way he said that they are trying didn’t really convince the fans. And that was two days ago. Now, the numbers are even worse, and people are calling for him to quit.

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Fans turn on David Stearns as frustration spills beyond the clubhouse

“It’s not your fault Mendy. You’re doing all you can. Everyone else in this organization needs to look in the mirror especially the higher ups and say with no boundaries that we have completely let the Fanbase down. LET’S GO METS,” one fan commented.

This was a direct dig at the entire front office, mostly at Mendoza, indicating with ‘higer-ups.’ People are annoyed with how they have been managing the franchise, especially after the Mets failed to secure a postseason spot in 2025.

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“You play with the hand your dealt. This is More on Stearns than you. Keep the faith. It’s early,” another user echoed the same thought, believing Mendoza is doing the best he can with the team he has.

“As a Fan…. I’m not pissed off at Mendy. I am pissed @StevenACohen2 for not listening to Mets fans in regards to keeping Pete Alonso. I am also pissed beyond pissed that Stearns didn’t bring back Alonso and gave fans a false impression he would make it work,” read one comment.

Pete Alonso scored 38 home runs and recorded 126 RBI with the Mets in 2025. Yet the franchise never made him a formal offer. And fans are still sour that they lost such an excellent performer to the Orioles. Fans felt misled because, despite public comments in 2025 where Stearns noted Alonso made the team better, the front office did not act aggressively to retain him.

“It’s all on Stearns!!! @StevenACohen2 We had Alonso, Nimmo, McNeil, Diaz and he let them walk,” ranted another fan.

While Alonso and Edwin Diaz’s departure is frequently attributed to a lack of effort from the front office, there is a different buzz surrounding the other two.

USA Today via Reuters May 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts as he leaves the mound after giving up four runs against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Both Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil were reportedly having a ‘less productive’ chemistry with Francisco Lindor. While Lindor’s spot in the roster remained secure, Nimmo was traded to the Rangers and McNeil to the A’s. And fans were never happy with the decision.

“Could it be that the only way Stearns will start respecting the fans—and stop making his cynical remarks about the players—is to leave Citi Field empty the next time the team comes to play in New York?” one fan suggested a drastic measure.

Most of the Mets’ loyalists are already tired of the president and owner not heeding their urges. That’s why they think of going to an extent that will surely get their attention.

“Sterns must go!” one diehard put it bluntly on social media.

#FireStearns is already trending on the internet. Too many have lost faith in the hierarchy.

Even Steve Cohen tried to cushion the damage after the Mets’ 7th consecutive defeat. But with the number reaching 10, all bets are off for fans. And Mendoza’s recent comments have had them fired up in frustration. However, it’s mostly been David Stearns at the receiving end.