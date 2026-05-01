David Stearns Clears Stance on Carlos Mendoza’s Future Amid Terrible Mets’ Decline

After Alex Cora’s firing, the name that is most rumored to be getting axed is surely Carlos Mendoza. With the Mets’ 10-21 record and losses keep piling up, a Cora-like act in New York may be just around the corner, or is it?

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It has not been a fun time in Queens currently, but if you are wary about Mendoza’s job security, the Mets president, David Stearns‘s, latest statement might make you feel that Mendoza is having the most secure job in the US, despite a lot of noise against him.

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“We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more. We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change.” MLB insider Bob Nightengale quoted Stearns, saying Carlos Mendoza’s job is not in imminent danger and gets a vote of confidence.

So, Mendoza is here to stay with the Mets, at least for now. However, despite the fans’ demand for Mendoza to take accountability, is it him only one to blame for the Mets’ debacle? Especially when the entire roster is faltering?

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Undoubtedly, the Mets started one of their worst starts in franchise history. They just snapped a 12-game losing streak, but couldn’t continue their momentum. The most recent one was winning the first game against the Nationals, only to surrender the next two. The Mets are currently 27th in batting average, 30th in OBP, 29th in runs, 26th in home runs, and 30th in slugging percentage. And lastly, they are ranked 15th in team ERA.

And the blame goes to several reasons. First, Francisco Lindor’s rough start, batting .226, and he managed only 2 HRs. Just when he started pushing his gas pedal hard, he hit the IL with a calf strain. Juan Soto started on a high note, batting.345, but he just missed weeks in the IL. The Mets have now lost Robert Luis Jr. to a lower back issue.

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Hence, Mendoza is yet to get back his full-strength roster.

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According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, “The blame should be spread throughout the organization, from baseball operations to the clubhouse. Injuries to Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, and others have wreaked havoc on an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in many major statistical categories…”

So, just as the Red Sox’s players like Garrett Crochet voiced their guilt for Alex Cora’s firing, Stearns just set the record straight for the clubhouse: The blame for the debacle goes to all.

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Yes, Mendoza can still be questioned for not holding the clubhouse accountable. “Whatever kind of pulse this team has had, he clearly cannot find it… You clearly need a new voice, because that voice ain’t working,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said about Mendoza. Maybe the fans are tired of listening to the same templated response from the Mets front office after every loss, but it’s the entire clubhouse that takes the blame for such a record.

The Mets’ rough offseason is worsening Carlos Mendoza’s woes

After failing to reach the postseason last year, David Stearns dismantled the team’s core. Names like Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo were let go. In exchange, names like Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, and Marcus Semien were added.

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The result came out horrible. Polanco is batting .179, Bichette at .230, and Semien at .218. And they are failing to perform at the clutch moment. For instance, in a game against the Twins last month, the score was tied 3-3 by the seventh. Still, neither Lindor, Bichette, nor anyone else could manage a run. And the worst part was that the Mets’ 2026 bullpen additions failed to perform.

Devin Williams allowed 2 ERs without a strikeout and surrendered the game.

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So, every time Carlos Mendoza gets blamed for the Mets’ outing, Stearns might also be feeling the heat for roughing up the offseason. And for the unversed, the Mets already had negative experiences with firing their manager. Back in 2008, they fired Willie Randolph, but still couldn’t deliver and missed the postseason.

Hence, despite all the chaos, Carlos Mendoza might be the best one to continue for the Mets for now.