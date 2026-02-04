David Stearns Digs In on Framber Valdez Chase as 22YO’s Mets Tenure Nears Abrupt End, Claims Insider

After the addition of Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta this offseason, New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns keeps circling back to pitcher Framber Valdez, a name he has been closely linked to in recent months. Adding him, however, might put his young prospect Jonah Tong’s career in jeopardy.

And this is exactly what Anthony DiComo detailed in a discussion with Sal Licata and Anthony McCarron on SNY’s Baseball Night in NY: “I think in this case, given the circumstances and the gravity of [September] those games, given that we weren’t even sure in the first place if [Jonah] Tong was ready, I do think those starts got a 9.80 ERA, his last four starts in the majors. I do think it played a role, where you are going to spring now, and it’s like I just don’t see a path for him to make the team.

“The Mets have quite a few veteran starters. There are six guys at the top of the depth chart who are probably going to be there, and so you ask me what Tong’s role is. I think if all goes well, it’s a case for the AAA Syracuse Mets to start out, and if he can fulfil that role and do what he did last year and really be that guy, where you come in and he is dominant and proves that he’s too good for that level.

“His goal should be to place himself above Christian Scott, above Tobias Myers, where as soon as something goes wrong with the top six starters in the rotation, and it will probably even in spring training, you want to position yourself to be that next guy up. So, for me, I find it very hard to see a world where Tong makes the team. But I do find it quite easy to see a world where, May 1, May 15, something goes wrong, he’s up there.”

Sure, the 22-year-old still has room for improvement after that “ugly clunker” in September last year during a game against the Texas Rangers, where he allowed six runs in the 1st inning and had to be removed after he pitched 2/3 of the inning. It eventually led to the Mets suffering their seventh consecutive loss. Now, such a performance from Tong might be enough for the Mets to send him down to the minors again.

But this is where Stearns needs to tread carefully because the right-hander is a young prospect who won the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year in 2025. In fact, back in the minors, Tong went 10–5 with a stunning 1.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He struck out 179 batters over 113.2 innings across 22 starts. In his MLB debut as the first Canadian starting pitcher for the Mets since 1962, he struck out 6 Miami Marlins batters and allowed only 1 run in 5 innings. That’s some firepower!

However, on the other hand, we have Valdez, a veteran who carries seven years of experience with him. In fact, last June, he displayed his pitching expertise by recording a season-high 12 strikeouts and allowing only 2 runs over 5 innings against the Chicago White Sox. In 31 games, he recorded 187 strikeouts with a 3.66 ERA.

Further, Stearns and Valdez have been linked throughout most of this offseason, and honestly, he could help the New York Mets with his skills in preventing opponents from scoring runs. He might become a part of the rotation alongside Freddy Peralta, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and Nolan McLean. Moreover, the 32-year-old could also be the backup for Peralta for a short time, which would prevent other veterans from taking the burden on themselves.

Even so, Brittany Ghiroli believes that Valdez will only get a short-term deal in a discussion with Sal Licata, Anthony DiComo, and Anthony McCarron:

“I do think that there’s a chance. The longer [Framber Valdez] sits out there, the more he becomes prime for a guy like David Stearns, who really enjoys signing pitchers to short-term deals. This could be kind of what happened to Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell a couple of years ago, where they hung out there for so long. They both took one-year deals and decided they were gonna re-test the market. I could see Framber Valdez doing the same thing.

“Look, there are red flags here. There are clubhouse issues, and teams are kind of wary about bringing in a guy like that on a 6 or 7-year deal. He’s not going to get that anymore. The closer and closer we get to spring training, the more the Mets could throw some money at him, take a flyer on him, and not care that he’s not going to be around long-term. Their main goal was to make the rotation better. It’s a much better, deeper rotation, but if you add Framber Valdez, it’s even better.”

The New York Mets have suffered from clubhouse issues several times last season, be it between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil or between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Now, if Valdez joins the team on a long-term deal, that might create further jealousy among pitchers with 1-year deals like David Peterson (1-year, $8.1 million deal), Tylor Megill (1-year, $2.5 million deal), Luis Garcia (1-year, $1.75 million deal), and others.

However, that is not the only reason why Valdez might get a short-term deal.

He had a controversial moment last season when he hit his catcher, Cesar Salazar, on the chest protector with a 93 mph sinker. Considering this, David Stearns might help him rebuild a positive image through a short-term deal.

Back in 2024, Jordan Montgomery signed a 1-year, $25 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Blake Snell signed a 1-year, $558,200 deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. While a short-term contract may not scream ideal at the moment, it still does allow him to play alongside some of MLB’s finest.

While David Stearns would be looking to make a final call on that, Valdez is not the only talent Stearns has on his mind.

The New York Mets might be looking to sign JoJo Romero

The Mets are eyeing JoJo Romero through a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to Tim Boyle of FanSided. And their interest is justified.

Last August, he ended the game against the Tampa Bay Rays by striking out Josh Lowe with an 84.4 mph slider. His pitching helped the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4. Overall, in 65 games last season, he recorded 55 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.07.

Speaking of the New York Mets, JoJo Romero might be part of the team’s closers alongside Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Brooks Raley. However, the team could also use him as a middle reliever alongside Luis García and Huascar Brazobán.

With the Mets about two weeks away from spring training, it will be interesting to see whether Framber Valdez and JoJo Romero will be wearing Mets jerseys in the upcoming season.