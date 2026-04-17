David Stearns Drops Honest Verdict on Mets Manager’s Leadership Amid Terrible Losing Streak

The Mets are heading for the worst. They are currently standing last in the NL East with a 7-12 record. And after getting swept by the Dodgers, they are now on an 8-game losing streak. Expectedly, fans are calling out the Mets front office despite manager Carlos Mendoza‘s repeated optimism with the team.

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The Mets president, David Stearns, ultimately answered the fans’ call and shared his view on the Mets manager. However, what he said might not be something the fans would have waited for.

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“David Stearns says Carlos Mendoza is ‘doing a very good job’ putting players in position to succeed. Says this losing streak is not on the manager,” NY Post’s Mike Puma shared via X.

Well, the fans asked for accountability from the Mets front office, and they got this.

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Since joining the Mets manager in 2023, Mendoza has carried a 179–164 record (.522 winning percentage). Under him, the Mets have yet to win a ring, and reaching the 2024 NLCS remains his highest achievement. Last year, he made some strategic blunders, like the one with Sean Manaea. Last year, Mendoza pulled out Manaea in a few games after a short inning, causing the bullpen to implode and blow up the chances.

It is also true that there’s no misplay yet from the Mets manager this year. So, their current losing streak is absolutely based on how the players performed on the field. Maybe that’s something Stearns hinted at by keeping the blame off his manager.

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However, fans demand accountability from Mendoza. For instance, after the Mets lost to the D-Backs last Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza said, “It happens, but you gotta move on. You take the positives, and that was Nolan today.” Again on Sunday, he said, “There’s a lot of good hitters here. It’s just a bad stretch.”

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So, being a manager, Mendoza is expected to call out the clubhouse publicly, instead of defending them. Especially, how the Mets scored just 12 runs in their last 8 games. In the Dodgers series, they scored only 3 runs. Still, as per Stearns, “We need to play better, and I think we will. I’m very confident we will, and it can start today.” We wonder how Stearns’ tone matches with how the Mets clubhouse is reacting after every loss.

For instance, Freddy Peralta said on Sunday, “I know we are way better than this.”

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But the Mets’ helpless surrender against the Dodgers might have forced Mendoza to change his tone. “Guys have got to start playing better. That’s as simple as that. They’re too talented, but right now, we’re not seeing anything on the field.” Mendoza is doing his part, but it’s the players who need to put numbers on the field.

The Mets’ offseason decisions are about to get questioned

Carlos Mendoza has a roster that the Mets arranged this offseason. So, the key players struggling means it’s time to question David Stearns’ offseason decisions.

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The biggest name of the 2026 offseason for the Mets, Bo Bichette, is clearly the shadow of 2025. He batted .311 last year and is currently going .228 with a 574 OPS. Next, Luis Robert Jr. was also traded in 2026 to the Mets. He started hot and cooled off, and batted .143 in his last eight games. Jorge Polanco, another addition, is batting .179 with one home run. Marcus Semien is batting .194.

Now, the names they have replaced are going all guns blazing, except Pete Alonso. While Alonso is clearly struggling with the Orioles (.197), Jeff McNeil is batting .276. Brandon Nimmo is batting .319 with 3 HRs.

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So, more than blaming the manager for the disaster, it seems more about how the Mets performed in the offseason that is impacting them now. And with that, the Mets not extended yet contract to Mendoza for the next season could be creating pressure on him. Reportedly, Mendoza is one of only three managers this year who have no guaranteed contract after 2026.

The Mets front office has a few things to sort out hereon. The first is obviously looking for some trades that could rejuvenate the battered offense.