David Stearns Finalizes Pete Alonso Decision as Scott Boras Breaks Silence on Mets’ Huge Concern

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since the predictions placed the odds of the Mets re-signing Pete Alonso at +350, as per DraftKings. And suddenly here they are — both the team and Alonso are now in conversation about the possible trade. What changed? Quite simply, the Polar bear’s willingness to adapt to the plan laid out by David Stearns and Steve Cohen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the 2025 regular season wrapped up, Alonso made his intentions clear—he’d test free agency. The baseball world immediately started speculating about how the Mets would replace their home run king. The questions multiplied when reports surfaced that David Stearns and Steve Cohen would welcome Alonso back, but only if he accepted more at-bats as a designated hitter. Many wondered if the four-time All-Star would accept such a change.

Well, as per the latest update from Boras, the answer appears to be yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Boras, Alonso’s agent, known for his theatrical statements, addressed the DH question head-on. “I think Pete, at this point in his career, is about winning, no doubt,” Boras said. “Pete’s pursuers are prime to pay the power piper. Pete picked a perfect period to play preeminently at a primary position. A playoff-parched plethora will pounce to participate in the polar plunge.”

Beyond the alliteration, the message was clear— Pete Alonso is flexible about his defensive role.

Stearns responded positively to that flexibility. “Pete’s clearly a really good offensive player,” the Mets president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For any team, the ability to get his bat in the lineup in multiple ways is helpful. It’s great to know Pete is open to stuff like that.” His response signaled genuine interest in bringing Alonso back under these new terms.

Once both sides showed satisfaction with the DH arrangement, Jon Heyman provided an update that caught everyone’s attention. “Mets, Alonso off to pleasant, productive start in talks,” he posted on X. “Better feeling this time around.” The negotiations had momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The push toward making Pete Alonso primarily a DH stems from legitimate defensive concerns. He’s been a cornerstone for the Mets’ lineup, but his glove work at first base has become a liability. His defensive numbers dropped significantly over the past few seasons.

In 2025, he posted the worst Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average scores among qualified first basemen, finishing at -9. While he handles scoops well, his throwing accuracy and range create problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stearns has emphasized “run prevention” as a core philosophy for building his roster. Bob Nightengale noted that this focus made it easier for the front office to consider letting Alonso walk, even after a strong offensive season. But moving the 30-year-old to DH solves that equation entirely—his bat stays in the lineup without compromising the defense. The reunion that seemed unlikely suddenly makes baseball sense for both sides.

Now, the question arises: if Pete Alonso does not play at first base, who will take charge? They have internal options, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Internal solutions: McNeil, Vientos & Baty step into the first-base spotlight

If Pete Alonso is the everyday designated hitter, the Mets need a way to fill first base that works for both offense and defense. Jeff McNeil, Mark Vientos, and Brett Baty are here. Let’s start with McNeil. He has significant league experience as a left-handed bat and can play many positions.

He had a .746 OPS in 2025, hitting .243 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs. McNeil might go to first base without the front office making any big adjustments, since he has already played in several positions.

Mark Vientos has a right-handed bat and is already on the Mets’ radar. He hit .233 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2025, and his OPS was .702. Earlier this year, when Alonso’s contract situation was unclear, Vientos’ name came up as a prospective first-base possibility. He has a lot of potential—he is young and has a good bat —but he doesn’t have much experience playing defense at first base.

Brett Baty is the younger left-handed hitter who hit .254 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs in 2025, with an OPS of .748. Baty can play different positions and has the potential to hit for power, so that he might be a good fit for a platoon at first base or a longer-term piece.

In short, McNeil has a safe, left-handed bat and a lot of experience; Vientos has a right-handed bat and a lot of potential; and Baty has a left-handed power bat and a lot of potential for growth. If Alonso moves to DH, the Mets have three options for getting to first base without going outside.