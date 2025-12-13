The New York Mets have finally made a deal after losing Pete Alonso. It might not be Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, but David Stearns has done something. And this time, they are the ones who have caused some problems for the Red Sox.

“Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a deal, league sources tell The Athletic,” reported Mets reporter Will Sammon.

The Mets agreed with Jorge Polanco on a two-year, $40 million contract Saturday. The deal was reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN on Saturday. Polanco joins New York after declining a Mariners option following a strong 2025 season. He hit .265 with 26 homers, primarily serving Seattle as a designated hitter last.

New York needed a response after losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz recently. The Mets plan to use Polanco mainly at first base and designated hitter. His switch-hitting bat and postseason experience add stability after roster turnover this winter. Polanco also offers infield flexibility, having played second, third, and shortstop previously regularly.

But with the Mets taking Polanco, the Red Sox are stuck in a mess now.

The Boston Red Sox had a strong interest in Polanco, with reports linking him throughout the offseason. He was projected for a $26 million deal before the Mets finalized terms Saturday. With Polanco gone, the Red Sox lose a targeted infield upgrade option this year. The signing shifts the market, leaving Boston to pursue alternative bats quickly now.

The New York Mets have finally answered the Alonso void with Polanco, proving patience pays selectively. David Stearns engineered a deal that leaves the Red Sox scrambling, questioning their offseason strategy. Polanco’s arrival signals the Mets’ intent to blend veteran savvy with calculated, high-stakes roster moves.

With what David Stearns has done this offseason, the Mets are a 4th place team

This is what happens when ambition outruns accountability. Big promises were made, big personalities were removed, and the reset button got smashed a little too hard. Somewhere between Steve Cohen’s checkbook and David Stearns’ spreadsheets, the New York Mets quietly lost their edge, their voice, and now their place in the pecking order.

Steve Cohen hired David Stearns in 2023, and then Buck Showalter was dismissed weeks later. Since that change, the Mets have finished below 90 wins in consecutive seasons twice. Reports later described clubhouse strain during 2024, coinciding with uneven on-field results overall. Those internal issues set the backdrop for a winter that reshaped the roster.

At the winter meetings, the Mets lost Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. Alonso signed a five-year $155 million contract with Baltimore after limited long-term market interest. Diaz departed for Los Angeles on a three-year, $69 million contract offer there.

Earlier, Brandon Nimmo was traded to Texas for Marcus Semien, altering outfield depth. The Mets missed on Robert Suarez, who signed a 3-year $45 million contract with Atlanta. Collectively, these moves left unresolved needs at closer, first base, rotation, and outfield. As spring approaches, roster gaps and recent records realistically position the Mets fourth.

That is how an offseason becomes a referendum, not on talent, but on direction. Under Steve Cohen, David Stearns streamlined decisions, yet the standings reflect subtraction more clearly. For Mets fans, fourth place feels less like a projection and more like a confirmation now.