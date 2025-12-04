David Stearns Flaunts Latest $50M Yankees Steal As Hal Steinbrenner’s Juan Soto Wounds Pried Open

The Mets might not have had the best 2025 season, but when it comes to outmaneuvering the Yankees in the offseason, nobody does it quite like them. We’re still not entirely over the sting of losing out on Juan Soto last year, yet here come the Mets again. They landed another key piece from their cross-town rival, this time a dependable relief pitcher.

If you remember, Mets president David Stearns has already made it clear that the team’s focus for next season is saving runs and tightening up the defense, and adding a trustworthy bullpen arm fits that plan flawlessly. But for the Yankees? Well, this is just another reminder that their lack of urgency keeps costing them in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Stearns gets to show off his latest pickup from across town!!!

“Devin is a dynamic pitcher who will help bolster the back of the bullpen. He is an experienced arm with a proven track record of pitching in high-leverage situations. We are excited to welcome Devin and his family to Queens,” Mets insider Pat Ragazzo quoted Stearns.

Yes, this is the same Devin Williams who had Yankees manager Aaron Judge catching heat midseason for sticking with him despite his shaky outings. Reportedly, he spent 2025 in the Bronx, putting up a 4–6 record with a career-worst 4.79 ERA. He lost the closer role, got it back, then lost it again, though he did finish strong with four scoreless appearances in the AL playoffs.

And now? The Mets just handed that same pitcher a three-year, $51 million contract!

So, it’s not exactly a flashy move on its own… But within the Mets’ bullpen, Williams’ addition actually carries real value. Why? He could either step in for free agent closer Edwin Diaz or serve as a top-tier setup man if Diaz returns. The Mets already have lefties Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, and Richard Lovelady coming back, plus right-hander Huascar Brazoban. So Williams would be a force multiplier for the Mets.

And if Williams can build on the momentum he showed in the 2025 postseason, the Mets won’t have much to worry about. For the Yankees, though, it’s just another painful reminder, especially after their own bullpen struggled so badly this year, of how costly their missteps can be.

The Mets are still not done yet with their arms

Bet on the Mets on how not to stay behind in the offseason. And the Mets are proving again why they are not yet done with their offseason moves this time. Especially with how their pitching was a mess in 2025, the Mets are making all the right moves.

Well, as per FanSided’sMark Powell, the Mets could make another big splash by signing star free-agent pitcher Framber Valdez to anchor their rotation. And he’s projected to land a deal around $33.3 million per year, a price that would instantly upgrade the Mets’ starting staff.

Well, that would again be good shopping for the Mets, considering Valdez is coming off a 13–11 season with a 3.66 ERA over 31 starts for the Astros. And with a 2022 World Series ring, he brings real playoff chops.

So after adding Devin Williams to strengthen the bullpen and bringing in Dylan Cease to head the rotation, locking in Valdez would complete the picture. It would give David Stearns exactly what he’s been aiming for: a rock-solid defense and the ability to protect leads.