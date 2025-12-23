David Stearns Loses All Support At Home As Pirates Steal Ryan O’Hearn With $29M Shocker

After long-standing links to the New York Mets, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn has signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a two-year, $29 million contract.

Until recently, the former Padres star was viewed as a perfect first base option for the Mets’ 2026 campaign. However, the Mets were unable to land him, and that hasn’t gone over well with fans in New York.

He put together impressive numbers this past season. Ryan O’Hearn had hit a slash line of .283/.374/.463 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs across 94 games with the Baltimore Orioles. At the trade deadline, he was dealt along with Ramón Laureano to San Diego.

With the Padres, he continued to produce. He held a slash line of .276/.350/.387 with four homers and 20 RBIs across 50 games.

Since 2025 marked his best MLB season in eight years, Mets fans are frustrated that David Stearns couldn’t bring him to Queens.

“No longer trying to make sense of the Mets’ offseason and just accepting what happens,” a fan disappointingly noted.

Another one echoed the same sentiment: “The pirates and White Sox fans now have more to look forward to than the Mets fans do.”

This story is still developing…