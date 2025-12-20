David Stearns’ Mets Job Hangs by a Thread as New York Calls End to “Love Affair,” Claims Insider

The New York Mets are arguably having one of the roughest offseasons with everything that has happened until now. But until now, there was one thing that was keeping them going, and that was the support of the fans, but according to Michael Kay, David Stearns might be losing that, too.

“Mets fans are understandably agrieved that all of these players, whether it’s Pete Alonso or Edwin Diaz or Brandon Nimmo… are no longer there,” said Michael Kay. “For the Met fan, the love affair with David Stern seems to be over.”

David Stearns maintained strong fan support after guiding the Mets to strategic signings like Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal. Fans had seen the front office make moves that seemed designed to build a long-term contender for New York. There was optimism despite how the 2025 season ended for the Mets.

Stearns’ reputation remained largely positive until the Winter Meetings exposed gaps in the Mets’ offseason execution.

The 2025-26 offseason has been turbulent, beginning with the departures of Edwin Díaz, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo. Díaz signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers. Alonso agreed to a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles. Nimmo was traded to the Rangers for Marcus Semien to address defense and roster flexibility.

Imago Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, left, and general manager Brandon Gomes, right, pose with star closer Edwin Díaz at an introductory news conference at Dodger Stadium on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

These moves erased the franchise’s core built since 2019, leaving fans frustrated with the lack of continuity and clarity.

For some of these key players, the Mets reportedly never extended a formal offer, including Pete Alonso, whose contract demands exceeded Stearns’ limits. Edwin Díaz rejected amended terms, seeking a higher annual average value and shorter deferrals than New York provided.

Meanwhile, the Mets’ new acquisitions, like Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, are former Yankees, reinforcing the “little brother” perception among fans.

David Stearns now faces pressure to regain fan confidence with high-profile signings, with Cody Bellinger representing the clearest opportunity. If Bellinger avoids New York, the front office may struggle to justify past decisions and rebuild trust.

If the New York Mets fail on the Bellinger deal, they will enter the 2026 season with a weaker squad. The team could struggle even more compared to its 2025 roster. If they miss the postseason again, David Stearns might have to say goodbye to his Mets management career.

David Stearns faces a defining offseason where fan patience hangs by a rapidly thinning thread. Cody Bellinger could be the lifeline to restore trust or a final nail in credibility. If results falter again, Queens might be forced to RSVP farewell to Stearns’ tenure entirely.

The Mets might be all in on Bellinger, but are the contract numbers getting out of hand?

The New York Mets are once again chasing a marquee bat, and Cody Bellinger’s name keeps popping up. Fans are holding their breath as contract whispers climb higher than anyone expected. It’s the kind of offseason math that makes accountants sweat and Boras smirk. The question now isn’t talent, but whether the numbers have gone completely off the rails.

Cody Bellinger and agent Scott Boras are reportedly seeking a contract around $400 million over eight years. This figure is more than double ESPN’s projection of $180 million over six years for Bellinger. In 2025, Bellinger posted a strong season for the Yankees, hitting with a .265 average and a .903 OPS.

The gap between projections and Bellinger’s demand could shape offseason strategies across multiple teams, including the Mets.

The New York Mets, having lost Pete Alonso to free agency, face pressure to add a high-quality replacement. Bellinger can play both corner outfield spots and first base, providing versatile lineup coverage. Despite the staggering potential deal, his performance history makes him a viable option to stabilize the roster.

The Mets will have to weigh Bellinger’s talent against the staggering $400 million demand carefully. Fans might hope for a bargain, but Scott Boras rarely hands out discounts willingly. One thing is certain: Bellinger’s next contract could define the Mets’ offseason strategy and payroll debates.