David Stearns & Mets Put on Notice as Ex-Manager Sounds Alarm Over Edwin Díaz Mistake

The Mets’ decision on Edwin Diaz is turning into a tricky one, and it could end up costing them.

Well, on paper, it might seem financially sensible for the team to hesitate before giving a five-year deal to a closer whose hard-hit rate just jumped significantly, from 30.3% in 2024 to 39.7% in 2025. But insiders, including a former Mets GM, argue that it’s not so easy to walk away from an elite arm, especially after Diaz just posted a 1.63 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP, and a 3.0 WAR, even with someone like Devin Williams already in the fold.

And that’s where the warning comes in for current GM David Stearns: dragging out the Diaz decision could be a risky move!!!

“You know, try and replace Edwin. You know you’re going to end up with someone unproven or someone who’s done it before. But you don’t know which guy you’re getting, okay… Edwin Diaz is going to be really, really hard to replace.” Former Mets GM Buck Showalter was vocal about why the Mets are trading with fire regarding Diaz.

Now, the concern about whether the Mets will actually bring back Edwin Diaz has only grown after they went out and added Yankees closer Devin Williams. And that concern spiked even more when Diaz told reporters last month that his chances of returning to New York were basically 50-50, and that they hadn’t even gotten into contract specifics yet.

Still, let’s be real… The Mets need Diaz even with Williams in the bullpen. Why? According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the team is still interested in re-signing him, and Williams is even open to shifting into a setup role. And lastly, the Mets can only afford to move on from Diaz if they have a truly better option lined up.

But who’s out there? Robert Suarez with a 2.97 ERA? Pete Fairbanks at 2.83? Ryan Helsley coming off a 4.50? None of them really stack up to what Diaz brings. And that’s exactly why Buck Showalter is warning the Mets—they may not find anyone good enough to replace him.

The Mets are playing the same curveball with Pete Alonso

What the Mets appear to be doing with Edwin Diaz feels a lot like the approach they’re taking with Pete Alonso… Alonso, after all, reminded everyone in 2025 why he’s still one of the game’s premier hitters. Reportedly, after a quieter 2024, he came back with authority, leading the National League with 41 doubles and showing that his power, presence, and run-production aren’t going anywhere.

For the Mets, though, Alonso isn’t just a middle-of-the-order bat, but a part of the team’s identity. Keeping him would stabilise the lineup, maintain the team’s leadership core, and signal to fans that the organisation values its homegrown stars. Hence, similar to Diaz, letting a player like Alonso walk leaves a hole the Mets aren’t prepared to fill.

And that’s what makes this even more concerning than the Diaz situation.

At least in the bullpen, New York moved quickly and brought in Devin Williams as a possible alternative. But on the offensive side? There’s no next man up to cover for Alonso if he leaves.

So while the Mets might think they can take their time with both decisions, the risk is far greater with Alonso.