David Stearns’ Only Positive Move This Offseason Deemed a Massive Blunder Amid Series of Mets Failures

The Mets’ offseason had plenty of misfires, but one decision turned confusion into outrage. Signing Devin Williams was not just another transaction. It was a statement that shocked fans, baffled insiders, and raised serious questions about the direction of New York’s bullpen.

Instead, it’s that they’re effectively replacing last year’s bullpen leader with him, which he sees as a disaster waiting to happen.

But is Mets GM David Stearns bothered by all the noise? Not at all. “We’re very comfortable with that,” he said, standing firmly behind the signing. Heyman, though? He’s just as shocked as the fans.

“The switch from Díaz to Williams is an undeniable downer, even beyond the 2025 performance gap.” MLB insider Michael Marino quoted Heyman.

Well, same as Heyman, it’s tough for us to wrap our heads around the Mets letting Edwin Díaz walk and then choosing Devin Williams as his replacement. Why? Díaz just put together a huge bounce-back season. He notably saved 28 games, posted a 1.63 ERA, and made the All-Star team again. But despite all that, the Mets still moved on from him.

Then comes Williams, who’s coming off the worst year of his career: 33 earned runs, an 85 ERA+, a –0.3 WAR, and a 4.79 ERA in 2025! So can he really step into Díaz’s shoes? Heyman doesn’t think so, even though Mets GM David Stearns insists he believes in the move.

What’s more surprising for Heyman is how Stearns remains so confident in Williams despite having seen his struggles firsthand back in Milwaukee. If you remember, Williams melted down in the 2024 Wild Card Game against, ironically, the Mets. In Game 3, Williams came in with a 2–0 lead in the ninth. He gave up four runs in a stunning collapse!

Still, Stearns is betting big on him again, and unless something changes, it looks like Devin Williams will be the Mets’ primary closer in 2026.

The Mets could still bolster their bullpen

Reportedly, Mets relievers finished 2025 with a 3.93 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP, so everyone expected the bullpen to get reshaped this offseason. But hardly anyone thought that reshaping would start with swapping out Edwin Díaz for Devin Williams. Still, the Mets might not be done making moves, especially with several dependable relievers still on the market.

Losing Robert Suarez didn’t help, but the next name to watch is Pete Fairbanks!

He’s coming off a solid 2025 with a 2.83 ERA and just 19 runs, making him a clearly stronger option than Williams at the moment. Fortunately, the Mets are rumored to be interested. There’s also Luke Weaver, who hit free agency alongside Williams after leaving the Yankees. His 3.62 ERA and 72 strikeouts last season aren’t eye-popping. But for a team that no longer has its 2025 bullpen anchor and is now leaning on Williams, Weaver could be a sneaky value pickup!

However, in the end, it all comes down to how Stearns wants to shape this bullpen. Remember, he’s previously talked about prioritizing run prevention. But so far, we haven’t seen much in the way of actual moves that reflect that philosophy.