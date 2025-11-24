David Stearns has one goal: October glory in 2026. And hitting is one of those pieces. Just when third base appeared settled, another option has emerged that could reshape the offseason entirely.

Brett Baty seemed like the right player for the Mets at 3B. In 2025, the 26-year-old played 130 games, hitting .254 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. After an early-season trip back to Triple-A Syracuse, Baty came back improved, posting a .263 batting average with a .324 on-base percentage and .448 slugging over his last 111 games. His defense also got better.

He saved 14 runs at third base and three more at second base, a position he only began playing in 2024. However, Empire Sports Media reporter Alexander Wilson believes Boston could change everything for Baty.

The Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman opted out of his contract and entered free agency, creating a decision point for the Mets president.

Wilson wrote, “Brett Baty finally showed the version of himself the Mets hoped for. But Alex Bregman is sitting on the market with a résumé that looks tailor-made for October. The question is whether the Mets stay committed to their homegrown breakout or push the chips in for a proven postseason killer.”

Wilson explained that David Stearns has the financial flexibility for this move.

“They have the money, the urgency, and the window to justify a $27 million-per-year deal, especially if they’re already planning to invest heavily across the roster. If they land [Pete] Alonso, then add pitching, then still want one more stabilizing force in the lineup, Bregman fits. And he fits cleanly.”

Wilson anticipates Bregman will receive a four-year, $112 million deal.

The 31-year-old just ended a season with Boston after signing a three-year, $120 million contract. Despite a .239 average, 18 home runs, and time missed due to a quadriceps strain, he made the All-Star team for the third time.

Bregman won two World Series rings with the Houston Astros and has a career average of .272 with 209 home runs.

Now, for David Stearns, defense is a key factor, and it is one of the major reasons that Alonso hasn’t gotten the deal yet. Because Baty has clearly improved there.

The challenges are even more for Stearns, as Baty, at 26, represents a long-term investment, whereas Bregman, turning 32 in March, raises concerns about durability.

This offseason will require careful strategy. And the front office must make this decision very carefully, as it will define the summer of 2026.

Mets swap longtime outfielder for infield upgrade

The NYM front office shook things up, sending seasoned outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. In return, they received second baseman Marcus Semien.

Multiple sources indicate that the agreement involves Nimmo, whose contract has five years and approximately $101 million left, heading to Texas. And Semien comes to New York with three years remaining on his contract, which is worth roughly $72 million.

David Stearns traded for Marcus Semien to improve their defense and prepare for the 2026 season.

Semien will strengthen the infield by providing excellent defensive skills at second base. That position has been weak for the team.

Fan-favorite Brandon Nimmo had a good offensive season (batting .262 and hitting 25 home runs in 2025), but has seen his defensive performance drop. This decline made his large contract feel more like a liability than an asset.

The trade of Semien for Nimmo goes beyond just swapping players; it aims to align contracts and defensive strategies. David Stearns is investing in experienced players and solid defense. This approach also opens up roster space and financial flexibility, potentially allowing for another offensive addition. Overall, it’s a significant strategic move for a franchise pursuing a championship.