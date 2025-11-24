David Stearns Puts Mets Clubhouse on Notice as Brandon Nimmo Shocker Sparks $183M Warning to Yankees

The New York Mets have sent beloved outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for veteran second baseman Marcus Semien. As painful as it is to see a fan favorite move on after spending more than a decade in Queens, early evaluations are looking promising. Nimmo had turned into a bit of a defensive liability, especially with Juan Soto offering almost no range in the opposite corner. While the Mets did what they had to do, this move got us all thinking about what David Stearns could do next.

National MLB reporter Michael Marino weighed in on the Mets right after the Nimmo news broke.

“Missing the playoffs for the Mets really stung. But it was a wake-up call to Stearns and to Steve Cohen. The 2026 Mets team needs to look a lot different, and it will. Several more Mets are expected to be dealt away, and more activity via trade or FA is on the way.”

There are quite a few sensible moves David Stearns could make. He could maybe start by filling the void in the outfield. For the same, Marino has an interesting $183 million (per SportArc) answer, which the Yankees are not going to like.

“Cody Bellinger now emerges as an unbelievable fit for the New York Mets. He can play LF, CF, or 1B. If the Mets sign a 1B to a shorter contract, he can move there after that player leaves the Mets and then move Benge to LF (better there),” Marino noted.

The 30-year-old checks every box for the Mets’ run-prevention philosophy. Now, according to multiple reports, he’s firmly on their radar.

Whether Steve Cohen and David Stearns prioritize bringing back their own free agents like Pete Alonso or Edwin Díaz is still unclear. However, if they decide to look outside the organization for an outfielder, Bellinger stands out as their best fit on the market.

So, could the Yankees, who already watched Juan Soto choose the Mets over them, end up seeing Cody Bellinger make the same move this offseason?

What could it lead the Mets and Yankees into a battle for Cody Bellinger?

Defensively, Cody Bellinger is a standout in the corner outfield. Exactly the kind of upgrade the Mets could be targeting this offseason. A lot of this depends on whether they believe Carson Benge can handle center field. If he can’t, Bellinger could slide in there for now. And his versatility instantly becomes a major asset.

It doesn’t mean the Mets will be the favorites to land him. However, there’s plenty of reason to think they’ll prioritize defense over offense after their latest move. Plus, adding him could help balance out the defensive drop-off you get with Pete Alonso at first base.

Alonso’s elite power more than covers any offensive difference between someone like Semien and Nimmo. So, solidifying the glove work around him makes sense.

As for the Yankees, their situation looks different from the Mets. As Trent Grisham is already back on a one-year deal, Kyle Tucker feels like a much cleaner and more impactful fit for what they need.

We could say the Yankees should let the Mets chase Bellinger. They could go all-in on Kyle Tucker, but that’s a pretty simplistic way to look at the offseason.

Speaking realistically, no one knows where either player wants to sign or what kinds of offers teams are going to put on the table.