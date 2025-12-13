David Stearns’ Reluctance Clouds Mets’ $50M Star Chase as Offseason Pursuit Turns Murky, Hints Insider

Not long ago, David Stearns could do no wrong in Queens. He landed Juan Soto on a record-breaking deal and brought the Polar Bear back– he basically looked like someone taking the Mets to a new era. But suddenly the mood has shifted, thanks to the rough 2025 season and an even more conservative winter. It’s almost got fans confused–is this Steve Cohen’s, the billionaire owner’s team?

And here is the kicker–not just the fans–now even rival executives are not buying into the fact that Cohen and Co. will even pursue any player seriously, given the Mets’ supposed stinginess this time around. That skepticism is showing up in one name that keeps floating around Mets circles: Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., the $50 million talent.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon summed it best: “Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is one player the Mets have discussed, according to people briefed on their conversations. But with Robert set to earn $20 million in his free-agent year, the Mets might only want to give up minimal talent.” And if you backtrack- this makes sense.

Stearns mid-year last time, were not willing to part ways with prospect Jacob Reimer, A.J. Ewing, in a deal for Robert Jr. So what makes this time any different? And what Rosenthal is saying is seriously a problem.

Robert is absolutely on the Mets’ radar, but everything about this chase feels conditional. He is set to earn $20 million in his free agent year, and with Steve Cohen, the billionaire owner, he sure can afford it. But the Mets seem hesitant to pair that salary with a meaningful prospect package. In short, they like the player–not the price.

From a roster standpoint, the fit makes a lot of sense. The Mets are thin in centre field and left, and trading away Brandon Nimmo and Robert would completely upgrade their defence, speed, and power. His 2023 all-star season showed that his ceiling is high.

Across 145 games in 2023, Robert delivered a 5.4 bWAR and slashed .264/.315/.542 (.857 OPS), blasting 38 home runs and driving in 80 runs. The Mets need him because they are on thin ice. They watched Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk away in 48 hours of each other, going to teams that gave better offers. What’s even more shocking is the way each of them left.

Pete Alonso, the Mets didn’t even make an offer even and Diaz never gave the Mets a chance to make a chance to counter what LA was giving. Also, barring Marcus Semien and Devin Williams, the impact of the additions has been less. So while some “restraint” is important, this now looks more like hesitation. And fan base is not taking this lightly.

Eric Chavez fans the flames on David Stearns’ Mets vision

Eric Chavez hasn’t gone quiet ever since he was dismissed by the New York Mets in October. Instead, he has gone on to take a jab at the team, not once but twice. On December 9th, he posted a laughing emoji on Instagram over a graphic that announced Diaz moving to the Dodgers. Ouch! Then two days later, he opened up his Instagram story for answers to fan questions, and when he was asked whether David Stearns was over his head running a big market team like the Mets, Chavez said, “Yes, I do.”

And that statement cut the cord for fans, because many already feel like Stearns, coming from Milwaukee, one of baseball’s smallest markets, brought that cost-conscious mindset with him. All this despite working with the biggest budget in the world.

And well, when you hear that indeed the team hasn’t even made an offer to Alonso to begin with, the dots connect. He signed a five-year $150 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, and the Mets never even tried to keep him.

David Stearns has long made run prevention his ongoing cry ever since last season’s collapse. And to his credit, breaking up an underachieving core takes plenty of nerve. But then he should be able to replace what’s been lost right? From the outside, it’s hard to see how Mets won’t feel Alonso’s absence– especially in the short term. He was, after all, their most reliable clutch bat, and a fan-favorite.

Right now, fans are uneasy with the philosophy of the Mets. Is this a Dodger-style team in the making? Or is Stearns building another Brewers, hoping that pitching, defence, and efficiency can outweigh star power?

For now, the Mets have time and resources to change the narrative, but until that happens, Stearns will be under major fan doubt for sure.