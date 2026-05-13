David Stearns Sends Wakeup Call to Mets Clubhouse After Announcing Final Decision on Carlos Mendoza

Multiple major league teams had to part with their managers to overcome a quarter of the 2026 season, but the New York Mets have not been one of them. Despite holding the worst record in the NL East (16-25) and bleak postseason hopes, Carlos Mendoza has escaped the proverbial hot seat. Heading into Tuesday’s match, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has made his intentions with the team’s manager clear.

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“I believe Manny does a really good job,” Stearns told SNYtv, per Foul Territory. “I like coming to work with him every day. “I’m not going to address this every two weeks when I talk to you guys, and I’ll leave it at that.”

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Mendoza is in the final year of his three-year managerial contract with the 2027 club option yet to be exercised. Stearns handpicked the manager in 2023 to replace Buck Showalter after a disastrous season, which ended 75-87 for the Mets.

In his first year at Queens, Mendoza pulled an 89-73 turnaround as the Mets advanced into the postseason after winning the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers (2-1). The team also won the NL Division Series, prevailing 3-1 over the Philadelphia Phillies, but lost the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the eventual World Series champions.

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However, Mendoza’s early success faded quickly; things went south in 2025.

In 2025, the Mets were potential playoff contenders till August. They entered August 62-48 and followed it with a rough stretch, continuing to spiral downwards. From August, the Mets went down 21-32 to kill their playoff chances.

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Stearns responded to last season’s failure with a roster overhaul, parting ways with multiple veteran players to bring new faces into the clubhouse. But it did not help, as the Mets continue to navigate hot waters almost from Opening Day. They have finished April with an awful 7-19 record and are 12.5 games behind in the NL East. Yet, Stearns has made it clear that the result is not a reflection of managerial failure.

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“I think Mendy is doing a really good job,” Stearns said on May 1, backing Mendoza when asked if he’s considering a managerial change. “I think he’s putting our players in position to succeed. He’s enormously consistent. So, no, I don’t agree with that.”

Now, he has doubled down again. Yet Stearns acknowledged organizational failure and warned the clubhouse.

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David Stearns’ wake-up call to the clubhouse

One of the highest paying rosters did not solve any problems for the New York Mets. New additions like Bo Bichette, a well-known big-hitter, slumped. In his last 7 games, Bichette has recorded 3 hits in 26 plate appearances, hitting just .115. In 166 plate appearances so far in the season, Bichette has clocked only 2 home runs.

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On Tuesday, Stearns spoke about underperformance as the Mets are still looking for answers to right the season.

“We’ve underachieved; there’s no question. Collectively, as an organization, we have to figure out a way to get better, and I think we will,” noted Stearns.

However, with a roster that features injury-prone players, it likely won’t be any easier. Signed on a two-year, $40 million contract in December, Jorge Polanco has landed on the IL with left Achilles bursitis and right wrist contusion. With a lumbar injury, Luis Robert Jr. is also on the IL, leaving the outfield to the rookie duo – Carson Benge and AJ Ewing – despite little experience.

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Benge has played 24 games in Triple-A, while 21-year-old Ewing has played only 12. Against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Ewing went 1-for-2, clocking 2 RBIs and 3 walks. Perhaps Ewing would achieve what the veterans like Francisco Lindor (.226 BA), Juan Soto (.271 BA), and Marcus Semien (.224 BA) could not. But it’s too early to tell, and too much pressure for a 21-year-old to handle.

The Mets’ offense has recorded the second-worst runs in the league, 149, while their pitchers have allowed 172 runs to their opponents. But Stearns still believes that the Mets can turn it around with the season in danger of slipping away.

“We recognize the first six weeks of the season haven’t been close to good enough,’’ Stearns observed, per SNYtv. “We also believe we have the talent on this team to turn this around.”

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On Tuesday, the Mets crushed the Tigers, 10-2. Now it remains to be seen whether this is the turnaround the Mets and their fans are desperately hoping for.