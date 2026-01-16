David Stearns Stands in Way of Mets’ Pursuit of $150M Free Agent Amid Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes

The Mets’ recent surge, fueled by their pursuit of Kyle Tucker, is definitely turning heads. They’re going all in, reportedly dangling a massive $50 million AAV to lure the veteran slugger. But even if they land Tucker, it won’t magically fix everything for New York. Because the real issue lies on the other side of the ball.

The Mets’ pitching depth has taken a hit as they’ve lost Edwin Díaz and Dylan Cease in free agency and couldn’t manage to secure Ranger Suárez either. So, right now, they badly need another dependable arm to pair with Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. That’s why their interest in Framber Valdez makes so much sense.

Still, according to former Mets GM Steve Phillips, there may be an unexpected roadblock. David Stearns could end up being the very reason Valdez doesn’t land in Queens.

“I think it’s down between the Orioles and the Mets… And the question for the Mets is. Are they willing to go beyond David Stearns’ comfort level for three years?” Phillips asked via MLB Network.

Check the trend over the last few years on how Stearns works, and you’ll know he favors shorter-term deals with a high AAV. He has consistently stayed away from long, decade-plus commitments, especially for aging pitchers, given how risky those contracts tend to be. His approach is all about flexibility and sustainability. To build a roster that can compete year after year without being cuffed by lengthy obligations.

We’ve already seen this mindset in action when the Mets let Pete Alonso walk because they weren’t comfortable going beyond three years.

That’s where things get tricky with Framber Valdez. As one of the top arms expected to hit the market in the 2025–26 offseason, Valdez is projected to command a sizable, multi-year deal. Most estimates have him landing somewhere in the five- to six-year range, worth $150–$180 million, with an AAV around $30–$32 million.

So why does Valdez make so much sense for the Mets?

Simply put, he’s been remarkably steady. Since debuting in 2018, the left-hander has compiled an 81–52 record, a 3.36 ERA, and over 1,000 strikeouts. Just as important, he’s proven to be durable with at least 28 starts and never dipping below 175 innings. That kind of reliability is exactly what the Mets are missing.

Valdez checks just about every box for what New York needs on the mound. But the question isn’t about fit, it’s whether the front office, led by Stearns, is willing to bend its long-term philosophy to make it happen.

The Mets are readying the potential alternatives to Valdez

If not Valdez, then Freddy Peralta is another name to keep an eye on. He’s entering the final year of his deal, and with Milwaukee’s payroll constraints, it doesn’t look like the Brewers will have the appetite to extend him after next season. That’s what makes him an intriguing trade candidate. The Mets are projected to get Peralta in exchange for Brandon Sproat and infielder Jacob Reimer.

And guess what, one clear edge the Mets have in any Peralta talks is prospect depth. They can afford to part with multiple pitching prospects without really thinning out the system. But the bigger question is whether that’s something the Brewers are actually interested in. Milwaukee just wrapped up a season where they won more games than anyone in baseball, and teams in that position don’t usually hit the reset button by trading away a frontline starter like Peralta.

There’s also the long-term angle to consider. If Peralta comes in as a rental, would the Mets be willing to pivot from their usual approach and offer him a long-term deal to keep him around? That’s what makes this scenario especially interesting.