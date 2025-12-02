David Stearns Warned Against Costly Mistake After Devin Williams Spurns Yankees for New York Rival

The New York Mets were a perfect 0-70 when trailing after eight innings in 2025, a bullpen catastrophe David Stearns hopes Devin Williams can fix. But one high-profile signing might not be enough to exorcise those demons.

According to Jim Riley, “It would be an incredible acquisition to put Williams and Diaz together.”

“If the goal is to not let what happened last year ever happen again… have two closers at the back of your bullpen.”

The New York Mets collapsed after holding a 45-24 record on June 12, 2025. Their pitching staff’s ERA jumped from 2.83 to 4.95 over the final 93 games. Injuries to Frankie Montas and Kodai Senga left minor league call-ups facing high-pressure situations.

The bullpen repeatedly failed.

Now, Devin Williams has signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Mets this offseason. In 2025 with the Yankees, he allowed 26 earned runs in 62 innings pitched. Williams struck out 90 batters but walked 25, showing inconsistency under high-leverage situations. He did have a good postseason, though, pitching 4 scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Edwin Díaz finished the 2025 season with 28 saves across 66.1 innings pitched. He recorded a 1.63 ERA and 38.0 percent strikeout rate, ranking second among relievers. Diaz has been so good that he has limited his home run rate to just 0.5 per nine innings. This has also earned him a Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year award.

Steve Cohen has promised to rebuild the roster and address any weaknesses for the 2026 season. Re-signing Díaz would strengthen the ninth inning and give the Mets a reliable arm as a closer.

But without Díaz, the Mets risk repeating last year’s collapse despite offseason improvements.

Devin Williams alone cannot erase the memory of the Mets’ 2025 bullpen disasters. Edwin Díaz’s return is essential, or Steve Cohen might need a time machine instead. New York fans can hope, but history shows payroll doesn’t always buy postseason success.

How will this position be different for Devin Williams than for pitchers before him?

Devin Williams walking into the Mets’ bullpen feels like déjà vu, but with a twist. This isn’t just another reliever hopping onto a bandwagon built on shaky arms and dashed hopes.

The Mets have previously placed relievers in high-leverage roles, often with mixed results. Jeurys Familia dominated as a closer during 2015–2016, setting the franchise saves record. After returning in 2019 as Edwin Diaz’s setup man, he struggled to a 5.70 ERA and 6.3 BB/9. Ryan Helsley and Dellin Betances also struggled to sustain consistent performance during their short Mets stints.

Devin Williams enters the same pressure-filled environment after a strong turnaround in 2024 with Milwaukee. His previous postseason exposure is limited, but he showed improved control and strikeout metrics last season. Unlike Familia, Williams will serve as a high-leverage reliever without immediately replacing another established closer.

The Mets’ continued focus on a structured bullpen may provide better context and support for his role.

Devin Williams steps into the New York Mets’ bullpen carrying both promise and the weight of history. Fans remember Familia and Helsley, but Williams enters with metrics that actually suggest stability. If he performs, the Mets might finally stop treating relievers like disposable chess pieces in critical games.