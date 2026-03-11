Davis Schneider Risks Toronto Blue Jays Job as Concerning Spring Training Stat Emerges, Says Insider

Spring Training is the opportunity for players to carve out a spot in the active rosters. In David Schneider’s case, though, his spring training performance has raised enough concerns that it might hurt his chances of staying on the team. With Opening Day only weeks away, a Blue Jays insider has evaluated how the 27-year-old’s stats can impact his status on the team.

“There is a real world where they have to start questioning his future with the team. But also, whether or not he is going to make it or he’s going to start in Triple A this year,” Nick Gosse said, calling the situation “inevitable.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Schneider has recorded only 1 hit in his 20 at-bats, bringing his spring training batting average to .50 so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to forget, the Blue Jays are loaded in the outfield, or rather, one can say they have an outfield logjam. They have the Gold Glove winner Daulton Varsho at centerfield with Addison Barger and Jesus Sanchez to complete the outfield.

Sanchez was the piece they traded top prospect Joey Loperfido for. There is also Nathan Lukes, whom the Blue Jays are likely to pick over Schneider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago February 17, 2026, Dunedin, Fl, USA: Toronto Blue Jays Davis Schneider makes a throw at Spring Training in Dunedin, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Canada News – February 17, 2026 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20260217_zaf_c35_078 Copyright: xFrankxGunnx

In addition to that, the Blue Jays have George Springer, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, as the designated hitter. Even in the case of injuries, it is unlikely the Blue Jays will have a spot for Schneider.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Gosse pointed out, the Blue Jays have enough depth even in case of injuries, including Josh Kasevich and Eloy Jimenez. If Schneider does not improve his offense soon, questions will arise about his future with the Blue Jays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a guy (Schneider) that needs to perform in Spring Training”, Gosse added. “You have guys like Eloy Jimenez and Josh Kasevich, who’re playing really well, and RJ Shrek. Yes, Schneider had a great year last year, but it was within a very sheltered role.”

Schneider improved last season after he averaged .191 in batting in 2024. After his brief stay at Triple-A, Schneider played in 82 games, recording a .234 batting average and .361 OBP. In the postseason, out of 20 at-bats, Schneider registered only 4 hits, 1 home run, and a .200 batting average in 8 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it does not mean all hope is lost for Schneider.

After all, in 2025, George Springer was also able to bounce back after enduring bad numbers in spring training, recording only 4 hits out of 37 at-bats, averaging just .108 in batting.

He turned the tables in his favor during the regular season with a slash line of .309/.399/.560 and 32 home runs. So, we can never rule out a comeback from Schneider.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for now, although he is a competent defender in left field, his role in Toronto remains uncertain. Meanwhile, former top prospect Eloy Jimenez, who almost retired last season, is creating buzz in spring training.

Eloy Jimenez shines in spring training

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Eloy Jimenez to a minor league deal in January 2026. Last season, Jimenez was on the decline, especially after his Achilles injury that sent him to Triple-A, where he completely lost his form.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this spring training, Jimenez appears to be bouncing back to his elite form when he used to record an OPS as high as .891.

His OPS in the spring training already reads .892 while slashing .310/.375/.517 in his 29 at-bats across 12 games.

As of now, Toronto does not have a spot for Jimenez as a DH or in the outfield with their logjam. But his power-packed bat is definitely a temptation that is too hard to pass up. If the Blue Jays decide to bring in Jimenez, they need to sacrifice one of the depth pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until then, Jimenez would remain in the Triple-A and continue to improve.