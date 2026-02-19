Davis Schneider’s Blue Jays Future Hangs in Balance as 34YO Emerges as Ideal Fit After Ross Atkins’ Clear Message

It feels like the Toronto Blue Jays are going for flexibility in the lineup this offseason. And with just one day to go for the Grapefruit League exhibition games, the team is not yet done. The more options, the better. Their outfield is getting crowded, and after signing Jesús Sánchez, there is one more aspect that the general manager wants to consider.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sánchez slots in well against right-handed pitching, while being a good defender, an above-average runner, and stealing bases. Ross Atkins thinks of him as “one of more rare packages in the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the one player who could swing the bat harder than Sánchez in the Jays’ lineup was Vladimir Guerrero Jr (76.7 mph compared to Sánchez’s 75.9 mph). While he is yet to reach his 20-homer season, his platoon advantage is undeniable. But per Shi Davidi, the organization will “continue to poke around the market looking for other ways to improve.”

Nick Gosse of the Jays Digest looked at the way the team is currently lined up: “Jesús Sánchez is due for most of the time in left field. Nathan Lukes, of course, is also going to be playing some if he doesn’t get traded. But Davis Schneider is kind of the odd man out. In a perfect world, he bats against left-handed pitching, but he hasn’t shown the ability, especially last year, to mash lefties. He was barely above-league average against lefties, but dominated right-handed pitching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: MLB.COM

Schneider recorded a 111 wRC+ against LHP, but against RHP, it was 153 wRC+. Plus, he was inconsistent throughout the season, while having defensive struggles, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Last season, he was demoted to Triple-A after the first few weeks of struggle. And even after returning, he was used as a bench bat. In his 3-years of MLB experience, the 27YO’s launch angle sweet spot has deteriorated 10%. His fielding run value stands at -2, per Baseball Savant.

Given all that struggle, it won’t be a surprise if we see Schneider leave the camp, now that the Jays have the power of Sánchez. After likely losing Anthony Santander for 5-6 months due to shoulder surgery, Sánchez looks like the logical fit, the one known for his left-handed power against RHP.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that doesn’t mean the Blue Jays are done, as Ross Atkins gave a major hint of some potential moves.

“We’re open to thinking about different ways of structuring the 40-man, the 26-man, and beyond. But feel very good about the starting point right now and excited about the add [Sánchez] today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old Kansas City Royals outfielder emerges as a potential fit for the Blue Jays

Per Nick Gosse, “They [Blue Jays] need someone to mash lefties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Randal Grichuk.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) is greeted in the dugout after a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Grichuk is one-year removed from a 139 wRC+, and he can crush lefties. Looking at the chart from Baseball Savant, his profile is red all the way through, meaning great!

ADVERTISEMENT

His bat speed, average exit velocity, hard hit percentage, and arm strength – all can work in the team’s favor. He can play all three outfield positions and brings defensive flexibility. While his performance dipped a bit in 2025, the 34-year-old excelled with a .319 average and .913 OPS against lefties in 2024.

Grichuk is a reputed platoon hitter against LHP. He is considered a strong short-side platoon bat with a career .268/.318/.500 line against southpaws. That’s why reports look at him as a necessity for the Jays.

“Even if it’s only a platoon partner for Nathan Lukes, another bat now feels like a necessity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While lefty (Lukes) and righty can together balance things out, it is not the only advantage for Grichuk.

He had spent 4 seasons (2018-21) with the Toronto Blue Jays. So, his familiarity with the ballpark and his abilities, unlike Davis Schneider, “make sense” for the franchise.