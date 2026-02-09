Davis Schneider Stares At Major Sacrifice as 2.07 ERA Reliever Emerges as Blue Jays’ Top Target, per Insider

When we thought the Blue Jays’ 2026 roster was finally locked in, a new trade rumor popped up out of nowhere. Think about where this team fell short last season, especially in the bullpen. And the front office is still working on the gaps.

The Jays’ relief corps was shaky throughout 2025. And that painful Game 7 loss in the World Series is still fresh. To fill that gap, they’ve already added Tyler Rogers and Dylan Cease, which was huge. Yet there’s room to bring in one more true closer. But Toronto might be willing to move a veteran to get it done!

“Of course, they traded Brendan Donovan. And following that trade, it is clear now that they are willing to move off JoJo Romero. And that opens up a golden opportunity for the Jays… Then, a new rumored article has dropped, proposing a swap of JoJo Romero for Davis Schneider,”

Why are the Blue Jays zeroing in on JoJo Romero?

He’s coming off the best season of his six-year MLB career. Last year with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went 4–6. But he also posted a stellar 2.07 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP, allowing just 14 earned runs all season. Romero even struck out 55 batters over 61 innings across 65 appearances. Even more important, he proved he could handle high-leverage moments.

He had stepped in as the Cardinals’ closer after Ryan Helsley was moved at the 2025 trade deadline.

Now, that’s exactly the kind of insurance the Jays are looking for.

Especially after how volatile the bullpen was last year, and with the risk of someone like Jeff Hoffman unraveling again. Adding Romero gives them another late-inning option they can actually trust.

However, that’s where the surprise comes in for fans, particularly if a veteran like Schneider is the one going out.

But realistically, Schneider doesn’t project to have a major role this season. With Kazuma Okamoto pushing Addison Barger to right field, and Anthony Santander, Nathan Lukes, and Myles Straw rounding out the outfield depth, the roster is already crowded.

With the Jays’ recent signings and how the roster is shaping up, there isn’t a clear spot for him anymore. If moving him helps fill a major need like the bullpen, then it’s a move the Jays front office can live with.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen would be the force to watch in 2026

The Blue Jays’ offseason might not stop with JoJo Romero. The Jays are already feeling good with Dylan Cease leading the way into 2026.

He’s projected to rack up around 200 strikeouts again, which would make it six straight seasons hitting that mark. And he’s also expected to post a sub-4.00 ERA.

Meanwhile, there’s been some chatter about the Jays being a possible landing spot for free-agent reliever Danny Coulombe.

He may not be a big-name closer, but he was quietly effective last season. Reportedly, he appeared in 55 games split between the Twins and Rangers while putting up a 2.30 ERA and a 2–1 record.

So, beyond Romero, there are a few more under-the-radar arms who could end up being exactly what the Blue Jays’ bullpen has been missing.