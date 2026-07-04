“Dealt With It Before” – Dodgers Manager Shares Shohei Ohtani News After Abrupt In-Game Decision vs. Padres

Though the Los Angeles Dodgers once again came from behind to steal a 4–3 win over the San Diego Padres, it was Shohei Ohtani’s seventh-inning at-bat that had fans holding their breath. And yes, it comes on the heels of several other aches and pains for the designated hitter. But if manager Dave Roberts’ detailed update on the Japanese phenom after the game is anything to go by, then fans can breathe a little easier.

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On Saturday, Roberts revealed that the Dodgers had given Ohtani a day off from DH duties to recover and come back stronger after he struggled on the mound against the Padres. The manager explicitly called the decision a “precautionary move,” assuring everyone that Ohtani would be back soon.

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“It was precautionary. Just kind of tightened up on the biceps. So he’s not gonna be engaged tomorrow. We’ll give him a day to fully recover or treat it out,” Roberts said, as posted by SportsNet LA on X. “He’s dealt with it before. He’s a quick healer.”

The 31-year-old is handling two-way duties full-time this season. But on Friday, he struggled with his command. He began his outing by throwing six straight balls, issuing a leadoff walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. before Jake Cronenworth came to the plate. He also allowed nine baserunners over six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits.

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Sure, this was not like his usual outing, and something was off. And soon it was revealed that his right biceps tightened up enough to cause him to exit early, as he went hitless in his three previous at-bats. The Dodgers appointed a pinch-hitter to take his place in the lineup when they were leading 4-3 with a runner on base.

“I was a little concerned with my biceps with the last at-bat that I took. It’s my right biceps. It’s the same location that I felt a couple of months ago,” Ohtani reportedly said via his translator. “It went away relatively quickly. So I expect that to happen again.”

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Despite his quick healing, having a recurring issue is not the best news for the 4x MVP. The Dodgers will also have to reevaluate what this means for the two-way superstar in terms of the impact his current workload is having on his body. Manager Roberts also addressed the topic.

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“I do think that for us to read, react, and kinda hear what his body is telling him is really important. The toll it takes on his body to be a two-way player,” Roberts added.

Earlier in the season, when Ohtani was navigating a hitting slump, the Dodgers gave him a break from the lineup to get him back to form. However, he recorded his starts as scheduled. The team might have to revert to a similar routine if Ohtani continues to face such issues.