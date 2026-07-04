Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeMLB

“Dealt With It Before” – Dodgers Manager Shares Shohei Ohtani News After Abrupt In-Game Decision vs. Padres

google_perference

Add us on Google

Srijanee Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 4, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

HomeMLB

“Dealt With It Before” – Dodgers Manager Shares Shohei Ohtani News After Abrupt In-Game Decision vs. Padres

google_perference

Add us on Google

Srijanee Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 4, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Though the Los Angeles Dodgers once again came from behind to steal a 4–3 win over the San Diego Padres, it was Shohei Ohtani’s seventh-inning at-bat that had fans holding their breath. And yes, it comes on the heels of several other aches and pains for the designated hitter. But if manager Dave Roberts’ detailed update on the Japanese phenom after the game is anything to go by, then fans can breathe a little easier.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, Roberts revealed that the Dodgers had given Ohtani a day off from DH duties to recover and come back stronger after he struggled on the mound against the Padres. The manager explicitly called the decision a “precautionary move,” assuring everyone that Ohtani would be back soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was precautionary. Just kind of tightened up on the biceps. So he’s not gonna be engaged tomorrow. We’ll give him a day to fully recover or treat it out,” Roberts said, as posted by SportsNet LA on X. “He’s dealt with it before. He’s a quick healer.”

The 31-year-old is handling two-way duties full-time this season. But on Friday, he struggled with his command. He began his outing by throwing six straight balls, issuing a leadoff walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. before Jake Cronenworth came to the plate. He also allowed nine baserunners over six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, this was not like his usual outing, and something was off. And soon it was revealed that his right biceps tightened up enough to cause him to exit early, as he went hitless in his three previous at-bats. The Dodgers appointed a pinch-hitter to take his place in the lineup when they were leading 4-3 with a runner on base.

“I was a little concerned with my biceps with the last at-bat that I took. It’s my right biceps. It’s the same location that I felt a couple of months ago,” Ohtani reportedly said via his translator. “It went away relatively quickly. So I expect that to happen again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his quick healing, having a recurring issue is not the best news for the 4x MVP. The Dodgers will also have to reevaluate what this means for the two-way superstar in terms of the impact his current workload is having on his body. Manager Roberts also addressed the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do think that for us to read, react, and kinda hear what his body is telling him is really important. The toll it takes on his body to be a two-way player,” Roberts added.

Earlier in the season, when Ohtani was navigating a hitting slump, the Dodgers gave him a break from the lineup to get him back to form. However, he recorded his starts as scheduled. The team might have to revert to a similar routine if Ohtani continues to face such issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Srijanee Chakraborty

401 Articles

Srijanee Chakraborty is a writer at EssentiallySports, where she focuses on covering Major League Baseball. She transitioned into sports journalism from being a dedicated fact-checker—a skill that still shines through in the accuracy and deep-dive reporting of each piece she writes. Her master's degree in English and postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication work together to help her uncover the stories behind the stats. When Srijanee is not tracking baseball action, she can be found obsessing over professional tennis or her favorite fictional characters.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Deepali Verma

ADVERTISEMENT