Death Investigation Triggered After Fire Breaks Out Outside Brewers Stadium

Milwaukee is not having a good time today. Just a few hours ago, it was reported that Jackson Chourio has been put on the IL and will be missing 2-4 weeks. But there is even more serious news that might have some implications for American Family Field, where the Brewers are playing their Opening day.

Reports from WISN have come in saying, “MILWAUKEE: Body found during a fire in a parking lot outside of American Family Field/ Brewers stadium.”

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It was reported that the police were called around 10:15 p.m. on 25th March. But there have been no updates.