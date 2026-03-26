Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeMLB

Death Investigation Triggered After Fire Breaks Out Outside Brewers Stadium

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 26, 2026 | 1:44 PM EDT

HomeMLB

Death Investigation Triggered After Fire Breaks Out Outside Brewers Stadium

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 26, 2026 | 1:44 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Milwaukee is not having a good time today. Just a few hours ago, it was reported that Jackson Chourio has been put on the IL and will be missing 2-4 weeks. But there is even more serious news that might have some implications for American Family Field, where the Brewers are playing their Opening day.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

Reports from WISN have come in saying, “MILWAUKEE: Body found during a fire in a parking lot outside of American Family Field/ Brewers stadium.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported that the police were called around 10:15 p.m. on 25th March. But there have been no updates.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,434 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT