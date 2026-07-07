“Definitely Cried” – 24YO Cardinals Star Makes Emotional Revelation After First All-Star Nod

So, where did the baseball journey begin for the 24-year-old? It all goes back to his tee-ball days, when one of his powerful hits reached the outfield fence so quickly that it struck his grandmother’s car. His father, Derek, even swears there’s a video of the incident. The rest, as they say, is history. Walker went on to become the Cardinals’ 21st overall pick, and now, three years into his major league career, he has finally earned his first All-Star selection. To say the least, there were tears.

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Jordan Walker admitted that he was emotional after learning he had made the All-Star list for the first time in his career. He struggled to turn his feelings into words. And the 24-year-old explained that the honor was far more than just the All-Star selection.

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“I was on the verge of tears, for sure, for a while. Definitely cried a little bit, for sure,” Walker acknowledged with a blend of pride and happiness. “I don’t even really know how to describe it.”

According to MLB Pipeline, Jordan Alexander Walker was the top prospect for the St. Louis Cardinals. He made his major league debut on March 30, 2023, at the age of 20 years, 312 days. To top that, he became the youngest position player to debut for the Cardinals since David Green in 1981. But shortly after his debut, he went through a long slump and spent significant time in the minors. Soon enough, he was able to live up to expectations. That’s why the selection felt extra special for the young player.

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“There’s a lot of late nights, a lot of early mornings. I remember last year when I was rehabbing from my appendix,” Walker said on Monday. “Just taking a whole bunch of swings, 200, 300 swings, just trying to get everything right. So it was definitely just a grind, for sure.”

Walker had a 12-game hitting streak after his debut, but he started hitting ground balls pretty soon. And the opposition pitchers didn’t need much time to figure him out. His .276 batting average from his rookie season went down to .201 the next year.

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It turned uglier when he suffered from left wrist inflammation last May, followed by appendicitis in June. He recorded his worst numbers with a .306 slugging percentage and a .584 OPS. He spent a lot of time in the minors to recover and improve.

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This year, he is slugging at .526 and has a 3.5 WAR. And he is the first Cardinals outfielder to earn the honor since Matt Holliday in 2015. In fact, the manager’s remarks made it even more memorable.

Oliver Marmol’s message summed up Walker’s journey

The Cardinals’ manager, Oliver Marmol, entered the clubhouse to address the honor, but he chose to emphasize the struggle that led to this point.

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“I don’t have to remind anybody in this room; this game is hard. There’s a ton of ups and downs and twists and turns in this game. So many times, we get to a point where we doubt ourselves. This is why this one’s super special,” Marmol spoke for everybody in the room.

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“This All-Star selection, J-Walk, isn’t about, in my opinion, three months of production, brother. It’s about three years of perseverance.”

He further added that Walker’s teammates have seen him go through every criticism and every hurdle and still come back stronger. And it made the player even more emotional.

“Oli came out with it in the meeting; I was on the verge of tears and still am. It was just a moment I’ll never forget,” he somehow managed to utter the words.

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Last year, Jordan Walker was searching for answers. This year, he is slashing .290/.353/.526 in the majors. He managed 67 RBIs and 20 HRs in 86 games. He has emerged as one of the offensive leaders for the Cardinals, and he explained that “it doesn’t feel real right now” after MLB announced the full list of All-Stars.

The reason the 24-year-old was brought to tears is exactly what makes baseball so beautiful, and Jordan Walker still has so much left to accomplish.