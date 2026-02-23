“Delusional” Jazz Chisholm Jr. Blasted by Ex-MLB President After Deleted Quote Taking Aim at Dodgers Resurfaces

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been the one to back off and will always say what comes to his mind. We all remember the time he accused Miguel Rojas of wanting Jazz Chisholm Jr. out of the team, involving David Samson. The current one also has David Samson.

“Jazz Chisholm is not confident. It’s not even cocky. It’s not even cocksure. Jazz Chisholm is simply delusional,” said Samson about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s comment on his contract expectations and the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. told NJ.com he wants $35 million per year over 8–10 years when he hits free agency next fall. The asking price comes after he hit 31 home runs and stole 31 bases in 2025, giving him a rare 30‑30 season. Fans heard him say he would turn down $25 million a year because he knows he can get more elsewhere.

In the same interview, he even explained he wants to shoot for a historic 50–50 season in 2026. His confidence in money and goals has stirred loud reactions across baseball circles lately. Former Miami Marlins president David Samson publicly slammed Chisholm for those big contract demands this week.

Samson called Chisholm’s thinking “delusional” and questioned whether he had done anything yet to earn that level. The Yankees already pay veterans like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger big salaries, yet Samson said Jazz must prove it too. Bellinger makes about $32.5 million AAV, while Judge earns even more as a franchise cornerstone.

Samson used those contract examples to stress that money should match sustained production, not just talk.

Samson also referenced times when Jazz Chisholm Jr. and former Marlins teammate Miguel Rojas did not see eye to eye.Their tension became public during the 2024 World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers, making fans remember old wounds. That history gave Samson a moment to slam Chisholm again after the contract talk surfaced.

Critics said Chisholm needs to show he is worth millions before demanding them loudly. Some fans felt Samson’s comments were a hard reminder of how volatile public words can be. Chisholm widened the storm by saying he would rather join the Angels than the Dodgers, even if they offered more.

That quote was later deleted from the original article, likely because it sparked heavy backlash. The Los Angeles Dodgers are widely seen as one of the richest, most competitive franchises in baseball. Ruling them out publicly could cost leverage in free agency negotiations. Many feel that dismissing a top spender hurts his own market value rather than helping it.

With 2026 set as his audition year, Jazz Chisholm Jr. must back his big words with big performances. He already has one historic season under his belt, but this year could determine his destiny.

If he plays like a true $35 million‑a‑year player, teams will take him seriously next winter. But if his numbers fall short, critics say he may not get close to what he is asking. Fans will watch every swing, steal, and playoff push as it matters for his next contract.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to earn big bucks, but is he ready to take up more responsibility

Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants a $350 million contract, but for that to happen, he will need to take up a lot more responsibility than he has taken until now. And that might start with him taking the leadoff spot in the lineup.

The New York Yankees must make a key choice about who leads off in 2026 because a strong leadoff hitter sets the tone by getting on base early and making runs feel possible from the first pitch. Jazz Chisholm Jr. had 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 2025, becoming one of the few Yankees ever with a 30‑30 season and showing he can both hit and run at a high level.

Slotting someone like him first isn’t just about speed; it’s about forcing pitchers to deal with a real threat before big bats like Aaron Judge’s even see a strike. Chisholm’s mix of speed and power means he already impacts games in ways many leadoff hitters can’t, evidenced by his .332 on‑base percentage and ability to disrupt pitchers with 31 steals in 130 games.

Batting ahead of Judge, who hit 53 homers with a .457 on‑base percentage and led the league, could make each Yankees inning feel bigger and more alive for fans. That simple sequence of getting on, creating chaos, and putting pressure on defenses wouldn’t just be a strategy; it would feel like momentum from the opening pitch.

Putting Chisholm first slopes the lineup toward balance by mixing his dynamic play with Judge’s consistent power, rather than stacking slow starts that take time to climb into scoring position. His 31 steals show he doesn’t just run, he changes at‑bats into chances that matter immediately.

That blend of skills could make the Yankees’ offense feel sharper day in and day out, keeping fans on edge from the first batter all the way through the late innings.