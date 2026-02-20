“Delusional Loser”- Yankees $10.2M Star Clowned for Openly Challenging Shohei Ohtani With Savage Claim

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani 17 at the Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium on January 31, 2026 Aliyah Navarro/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx AliyahxNavarrox iosphotos394505

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani 17 at the Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium on January 31, 2026 Aliyah Navarro/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx AliyahxNavarrox iosphotos394505

Only one player in MLB history, Shohei Ohtani, has ever reached the mythical 50-50 club. Now, the New York Yankees‘ $10.2M centerfielder just put himself in the crosshairs of the baseball world by challenging that exclusive record, a move that has fans labeling him a ‘delusional loser.’

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In 2024, Ohtani recorded 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, becoming the first to do so. And even Shotime himself couldn’t pull it off again the following year. Yet, Jazz Chisholm Jr’s wishlist includes that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forget about 40-40. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has his sights set on the 50-50 club. When told that only Shohei Ohtani has ever done that, Chisholm responded: You’re looking at the second one,” the Athletic’s Chris Kirschner shared via X.

Chisholm’s 2026 goals just keep getting longer and louder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days ago, he said he’s aiming to win a World Series with the Yankees this year and take home the AL MVP himself. But apparently, that’s not where it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Chisholm has taken it a step further, saying that if robot umpires were calling every pitch correctly, he’d probably rack up 90 to 100 walks in a season. While the 2B has dealt with several questionable high-strike calls over his career, hitting that number would mean nearly doubling his career-high 58 walks from 2025.

So, that’s where the bigger debate kicks in. Could Jazz become the second player ever to join the 50–50 club after Ohtani?

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, it’s not impossible. He’s already coming off a 30–30 season, finishing 2025 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

But not everyone’s buying the hype.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the perspective of a Red Sox loyalist, this feels like just another bold Chisholm Jr claim. And he undoubtedly has many, like last year, when he said the Yankees were the best team in baseball and would win the World Series. Then came the division title talk.

Now, especially with Ohtani clearly locked in, going as far as limiting his action in the WBC, some fans feel Chisholm might be trying a little too hard to force the comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are left stunned by Jazz Chisholm’s claims

Is Chisholm’s latest claim also going to lose in the woods? Fans wonder. “And people wonder why no one wants this delusional loser on their team lmao even the Yankees tried to give him away, but no one wanted him lmao,” one remarked.

Just as the Yankees were retooling themselves to focus more on pitching in 2026, rumors were rife that they were willing to trade Chisholm. However, the market didn’t end up as expected, so the Yankees dropped the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“50 home runs for a guy who only got 3 in the home run derby?” one fan quipped.

“He should be worrying about hitting the four-homer (in the derby) club,” added another.

The 2025 home run derby went subpar for Chisholm. After only three homers, he was elimininated on the first round. What’s worse was that Chisholm’s score was the lowest in the event’s recent history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“50 errors & 50 caught stealing seems easily achievable for him,” read another comment.

“More likely to break the single season strike out record,” agreed one.

Last year, he struck out 148 times, and in the seven postseason games, that adds up to 153. So for the Bleacher Creatures, Chisholm should focus more on reducing his strikeouts than on anything else.