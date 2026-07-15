Derek Jeter, A-Rod Stunned as David Ortiz Breaks Character in Unexpected Yankees Praise

New York Yankees fans have long known David Ortiz for his 14-year stint in Boston, their archrivals, and for his memorable role in the Red Sox’s comeback victory over the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Over the years, he also built a reputation as one of the Bronx Bombers’ harshest critics. But on the night Cody Bellinger won All-Star Game MVP, the 50-year-old stunned fans, Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez by praising the very team he had spent years criticizing.

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“I hate to say this, but the (New York) Yankees, ‌out of all the teams, have the best pitching in the whole league,” Ortiz said at the FOX Sports Studio. “They need to take advantage of the trade-in line now, towards the end of the month, so they can go back on hold and start whooping everybody because they have the tools; they got the thing. The big man went down, and they have started struggling, but they are the type of team that, put together, they can work out there.”

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Meanwhile, as the words left Ortiz’s mouth, Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez sat stunned at the desk. Their expressions of disbelief were evident throughout. At one point, Rodriguez even turned to look at the camera with a confused expression.

Alex Rodriguez: “Okay, okay. Are you working with the Yankees now?

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David Ortiz: “Nah, I am just being honest.”

Derek Jeter: “Hold on a second, I got a serious question. You alright?”

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David Ortiz (Alex Rodriguez puts his hand on Ortiz’s forehead as if to check for a fever): “I am okay. The first thing I said was I hate to say this…”

What followed was a burst of laughter from the three men.

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The 50-year-old’s praise came shortly after the AL dominated the NL in the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia. The AL pitching staff combined to allow just 3 hits, recording the only All-Star Game shutout victory in 13 years.

The Yankees played a major role in that 4-0 victory at iconic Citizens Bank Park. NY teammates Cody Bellinger and 27-year-old Ben Rice produced the game’s first 3 runs.

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Bellinger opened the scoring in the first inning. His 2-out, 2-run single came off Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez and gave the AL an early advantage. Moments later, Ben Rice added another run with an RBI single. That hit extended the lead to 3-0 and put even more pressure on the NL from the very beginning.

And what made Ortiz’s comments even more surprising was his long history of criticizing the New York Yankees.

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One of the clearest examples came in 2025 during the AL Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. After the Yankees fell behind 0-2 in the series following a 13-7 loss in the second game at Rogers Centre, Ortiz mocked their chances of coming back.

“They can bring Jesus back, and they’re still going to go to Cancun,” Ortiz said. “It’s over. It’s a wrap, just so you know. This Toronto Blue Jays lineup ain’t playing around.”

And to be honest, the Yankees’ current pitching staff has certainly given fans plenty of reasons for optimism this season.

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The 25-year-old Cam Schlittler has emerged as one of the club’s biggest breakout stars. He owns a 2.05 ERA (second in the league) with 137 strikeouts (fourth in the league) and has already entered the iconic pitcher Cy Young’s conversation.

Alongside him, veteran ace Gerrit Cole continues to anchor the rotation. His experience and consistency remain a major part of the Yankees’ hopes as they push toward another postseason appearance.

With the trade deadline approaching next month and the pitching staff continuing to impress, Ortiz’s comments may end up looking even more accurate in the coming weeks.