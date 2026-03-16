Derek Jeter Comes to Aaron Judge & Co’s Aid After Team USA Handed Undeserving Tag

After much debate about their quarterfinal berth, Team USA ultimately becomes the first one to punch its ticket to the WBC final. But it involved one of the most controversial calls of the tournament, sparking a debate that has now drawn in a New York Yankees legend.

The USA won their semifinal (2-1) against the unbeaten Dominican Republic, but not in a way one would expect. The DR had a runner on third base and two outs, but the umpire called Mason Miller’s low ball a strike. And that ended the game. Since then, Team USA has been on the receiving end of an alleged undeserving win. But now, Derek Jeter has come to their rescue with a point that may settle the debate.

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“You hate to end the game that way, but you give credit to the US. They not only pitched well, but they also hit two home runs they played. Great defense, where there was Aaron [Judge] with the throw to third base. How about the place he made? He’s safe to run early on by knocking a ball down as well. So great pitching. Great defense. The US deserves to go to the finals.”

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Derek Jeter sets the record straight via Fox Sports.

Apart from the controversial last ball, both teams showed some great pitching stuff, but Team USA was formidable.

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Paul Skenes was at his best. Even though he allowed a solo homer in the second inning, the game recovered fast, as Skenes restricted the Dominican Republic in his 4 innings. The remaining job was done by Team USA’s bullpen.

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They didn’t allow a single run till the ninth.

Then comes Team USA’s impressive defense.

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Aaron Judge’s throw from the outfield in the third was massive. With the crowd cheering out loud, Captain America’s arm strength helped Team USA outmaneuver Fernando Tatis Jr to take third base and bring back the momentum.

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Yet, that one blown-up call in the last ball is making fans term Team USA as undeserving.

“Umpire had money on that game, ain’t no way,” one fan said. “It was rigged for the USA to win no matter what, what a disgrace of a referee,” another added.

Home-plate umpire Cory Blaser’s call was undoubtedly wrong, as he called a full-count slider from U.S. closer Mason Miller for a strike against DR shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. That pitch was clearly outside the zone. And what’s even more frustrating is that the call came just one inning after Soto was caught looking on a slider that was also below the zone.

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Even though it was not as grave as that of Perdomo’s, who had worked a brilliant seven-pitch at-bat before the eighth ended the Dominicans’ dreams of bringing home a WBC championship.

“I knew 100% it was a ball. I knew it,” Perdomo expressed to ESPN.

But this is not the first time we’ve seen wrong calls in such a high-stakes game. It was the same even in the 80s!

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During the 1985 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals, the Royals were on the verge of elimination after losing their first two games. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth in Game 6, umpire Don Denkinger ruled Royals runner Jorge Orta safe at first, while Cardinals pitcher Todd Worrell was covering first base. Replays and photographs made it clear that Orta was out by half a step.

That game eventually ended in the Royals’ favor (2-1).

Despite all that, this WBC semis was one of the greatest! Even the DR clubhouse seems to accept that.

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The Dominican clubhouse has taken a soft stance as Team USA wins

While the fans are all armed up, taking shots at Team USA, the Dominican Republic clubhouse is showing a humble attitude.

“I don’t want to focus on the last pitch,” Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols said.

“Obviously, it didn’t go our way… I’m not going to criticize any of that. It wasn’t meant to be for us. I think both teams pitched well, played well… so I don’t really want to focus the whole game, especially a great game like it was tonight, on that last pitch.”

Even Juan Soto had that same confident tone.

“We showed the world who’s the best team in baseball,” Soto shared with ESPN.

And the D-Backs and Dominican shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said that although the last call was frustrating, it is not the only reason to lose the game.

But with that, the talks of implementing ABS will probably speed up even more.

“It’s part of the game. You lost by inches. We’ll have ABS in a few years, so hopefully next time we can challenge plays like that,” remarked Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz.

Now, it’s time to prep ourselves for probably another record-breaking attendance and game in the finals, as Team USA awaits Venezuela or Italy.