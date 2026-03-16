Derek Jeter Makes Feelings Known About Dominican Republic’s Flashy WBC Antics With a Firm Warning to Team USA

The Dominican Republic is unlike any other team in the WBC when it comes to sheer dominance. In the five games before their semifinals, they not only stayed unbeaten but also outscored their opponents by 51-10. And with that dominance comes the Dominican style of showmanship that includes some bat flips and dancing on the basepaths. But while this may be too loud for the American baseball purists, Derek Jeter offered a reality check, along with the only available option that Team USA could leverage against the Dominican dominance.

“They’re aggressive, they play fearless, they’re confident to say the least, and they’re all playing at the top of their game right now. If you’re one of those fans who don’t like bat flips, you don’t like celebrations. Well, you’d better embrace it or at least learn to tolerate it. Because this team is going to do it.” Jeter set the record straight via Fox Sports.

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The Dominican Republic is altering the status quo when it comes to embracing showmanship in baseball. For example, Fernando Tatis’ 394 feet homer against Venezuela, followed by that epic bat flip, was the clearest example of what confidence looks like.

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“That bat flip — I don’t know where that came from,” Tatis said, referring to that play.

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So, it’s coming naturally for the Dominican Republic players, and they are justifying the acts with numbers. No other team has dominated in this WBC as the Dominican Republic has. So, as per Jeter, it’s possible that some American fans might not like the loud acts, but the numbers don’t lie. Even Team USA captain Aaron Judge, who has some of his Yankees teammates on the other side, can’t help but praise them.

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“It’s exciting to see what the DR is doing,” Judge said. “It’s been fun watching those games and seeing what’s going on. I think everybody in that room is excited to get there and be a part of it.” Surely, it’s exciting to see how the Dominican Republic is scoring at a .312 average and 14 HRs, tying the WBC’s single-tournament record for a team.

But Jeter has a perfect antidote to check the Dominican dominance, and that is Paul Skenes.

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“And if there is anyone who can slow this team down, it’s Paul Skenes. He is arguably the best pitcher in the world. He’s got a rare combination of being a power picture with a slow heartbeat, and when you do that, it’s tough to be.”

So, it’s Skenes’ fastballs that could be the differentiator in the semifinals for Team USA. The MLB hitters in the Dominican team, like Vladimir Guerrero, Juan Soto, and others, combine for a 4-for-32 record against Skenes. So, they are historically uncomfortable with Skenes’ fastballs and sinkers. As per Jeter, Team USA should leverage that.

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Mark DeRosa listened to Derek Jeter’s suggestion. Skenes started the game against the Dominican Republic and has just given 1 run from 4.1 innings pitched till now. And as Team USA is currently leading by a 2-1 score, Jeter’s suggestion might be working.

But Jeter’s influence on this Team USA setup doesn’t stop there.

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Derek Jeter’s push for Aaron Judge’s captaincy is already yielding results

Since Aaron Judge is captaining Team USA, credit could be given to Derek Jeter. Back in 2022, Jeter pushed for Aaron Judge’s captaincy, saying, “He’s carrying the team, and it’s pretty remarkable what he’s been able to do here, in the spotlight in New York.”

In 2024, the Yankees won their first American League Pennant in 15 years under Aaron Judge. And now that he is leading Team USA and currently dominating in the semifinal, Jeter’s confidence proved to be right. So, this time, as Jeter is openly embracing the showmanship culture of the Dominican Republic’s baseball, maybe it’s time to embrace the change.

Yes, Jeter’s prediction may sometimes get derailed, like last year when he predicted the Yankees in the World Series. But when it comes to an on-field situation, Mr. Clutch knows what alternatives suit it best.

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For Team USA, that’s Paul Skenes. If Team USA wins the semifinals, Derek Jeter should be credited both for pushing Aaron Judge’s captaincy and suggesting Skenes as the starter.