Derek Jeter Settles WBC Vs World Series Debate With Brutal Aaron Judge Snub

Since the start of the 2026 WBC, there has been debate over which is bigger and more influential: MLB or the WBC. Now, just as the WBC final is here with Team USA and Venezuela facing off, Derek Jeter has set the record straight. The Yankees’ 5x World Series winner took a dig at the critics, placing the WBC above the World Series, and just might have countered the Yankees’ current captain, Aaron Judge.

“I think the people that say [the WBC] is bigger than the World Series, never played in a World Series,” Barstool Sports quoted Derek Jeter.

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Teams get into the World Series after winning a 162-game grind in the MLB regular season and then pushing through the postseason games. In contrast, the WBC is a short-term tournament with a knockout in place at every stage. For instance, Team USA reached the WBC final in just about a week, but in MLB, the Yankees took about 8 months to reach the World Series in 2024.

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So, as per Derek Jeter, the grind that goes into securing a World Series or a WBC final berth says a lot about which one is important. But for players who have never played the World Series, they would surely have no idea what that means.

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This is a developing story…