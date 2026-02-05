Detroit Stares at Tarik Skubal’s Exit as Tigers Handed $32M Setback After Framber Valdez Masterstroke

The Detroit Tigers were playing a very, very dangerous game with Tarik Skubal and lost. On February 5th, the Detroit Tigers did a masterstroke and went and got Framber Valdez in the rotation. They gave him a 3-year, $115 million deal, but they were not ready to give the same amount to their best pitcher, Tarik Skubal. But now that has backfired.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was just reported by Jeff Passan that the Detroit Tigers lost their arbitration case against Tarik Skubal.

Passan wrote, “Two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal won his arbitration case and will make $32 million this year.” But now the question is, is the relationship between the Tigers’ management and Skubal over?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarik Skubal won arbitration at 32 million after Detroit filed 19 million despite Cy Young’s. Detroit and Skubal went to arbitration because offers differed by 13 million entering the hearing. Skubal justified his case using 2024 and 2025 dominance, including 469 strikeouts sub 2.30 ERA.

The panel accepted accomplishment arguments as Skubal joined 12 pitchers with back-to-back awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

That ruling strained relations as Detroit signed Framber Valdez for 115 million immediately after the hearing. Framber Valdez provides rotation cover but also signals Detroit preparing for Skubal’s free agency after 2026.

Keeping Skubal risks losing value if injury strikes despite 195 innings pitched in 2025. Trading Skubal could return prospects as contenders pay a premium for two Cy Young seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT