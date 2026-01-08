Detroit’s Financial Trouble Deepens as Scott Boras Plots Crucial Tarik Skubal Move

For the past couple of days, the Detroit Tigers have not been hearing any good news. First, it was bad news about their TV broadcasting and the losses they are going to take from that. Now it is from Tarik Skubal and Scott Boras.

It was just reported by Bob Nightengale that, “It is the MLB salary filing day, where teams and hundreds of salary arbitration-eligible players exchange salary figures for the upcoming 2026 season.”

The problem for the Detroit Tigers is that they have Tarik Skubal, who is also in the bracket. Nightengale wrote, “Tarik Skubal will be the headliner of the salary exchanges… Skubal, who will be a free agent after the season, is projected to become the highest-paid arbitration-eligible pitcher in history.”

FanDuel Sports Network’s financial collapse has reopened television uncertainty for several teams, including Detroit, this winter. Main Street Sports Group missed rights payments, leaving the Tigers unsure about local revenue streams. That uncertainty matters because local television deals historically deliver tens of millions annually to clubs.

With spring training near, the Detroit Tigers face planning stress tied directly to unpredictable broadcast income this year.

Those concerns now overlap with Tarik Skubal’s arbitration case, represented by agent Scott Boras this offseason. Skubal is entering arbitration after a Cy Young season, unlike typical comparable pitchers in recent years.

Reports indicate his filing could approach $15 million, far above previous first-year pitchers’. For context, the prior record for first-time arbitration pitchers sat at $19 million with Framber Valdez.

Detroit has historically avoided arbitration fights, often settling early to control payroll volatility internally and long-term planning. This case differs because Skubal’s performance metrics and awards distort standard arbitration templates used previously there. Boras is expected to press comparisons aggressively, leveraging Cy Young voting and workload data from 2024.

That approach pushes Detroit toward a hearing outcome rather than a quiet settlement before camps open.

If unresolved, Tarik Skubal’s award would set a new arbitration salary benchmark for pitchers across baseball today. That number would immediately add pressure to the Tigers’ budget, already clouded by TV instability concerns. The timing matters because Detroit lacks clarity on FanDuel revenue entering the season for 2026 planning.

Together, the broadcast uncertainty and arbitration risk create overlapping financial strain that the Tigers must manage carefully.

Detroit now faces FanDuel chaos and Scott Boras pressure colliding at the worst possible time. Tarik Skubal’s arbitration filing turns budget planning into a public stress test for Tigers leadership. In 2026, uncertainty is Detroit’s loudest opponent, and it is not wearing a uniform.

Even with arbitration, the Tigers will still want to keep Tarik Skubal for 2026

Detroit is juggling chaos with FanDuel’s missed payments and Scott Boras’s latest demands, yet the Tigers aren’t flinching. Tarik Skubal’s arbitration numbers are set to shock budgets, rewrite pitcher pay history, and stress spreadsheets everywhere. Still, despite looming financial headaches, the Tigers plan to keep their ace firmly in Detroit’s rotation.

Detroit appears set to keep Tarik Skubal, despite trade rumors circulating around multiple big-market teams this offseason.

The lefty posted a 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings in 2025, proving his dominance on the mound. Teams like the Dodgers have inquired, but Detroit has repeatedly held firm, signaling they value him more than any immediate haul.

League sources confirm Skubal is expected to open spring training with the Tigers, reinforcing the team’s intention to retain him.

Keeping Skubal matters because he anchors a rotation that faltered only when supporting arms struggled during 2025’s collapse. The Detroit Tigers scored two or fewer runs in five of eight postseason games, showing that elite pitching is their clearest advantage. Skubal’s presence ensures Detroit can stay competitive while rebuilding the offensive depth around him for a meaningful postseason run.

With a balanced roster including Riley Greene, Javy Báez, and Kerry Carpenter, he provides a foundation that other starters cannot replicate.

If Detroit keeps Skubal, half-hearted efforts won’t suffice; the team must upgrade significantly to challenge for a title. Adding impact hitters like Alex Bregman or Cody Bellinger could address the lineup’s postseason weaknesses. Scott Harris must act decisively because Skubal represents a generational pitching force whose contributions alone won’t carry the team.

Detroit can’t rely on Skubal alone; this winter demands bold moves and real roster upgrades. Fans know Tarik Skubal will pitch like an ace, but runs must come from somewhere else. Scott Harris must decide quickly or risk letting one of baseball’s best arms waste potential.