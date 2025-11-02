MLB Offseason Trade: David Stearns & Mets Told to Make Final Decision on $10.15M Star to Solve Championship Puzzle

The New York Mets might want to erase this season from their memories. Because how else does spending $760 million and getting the result they did this season make sense? But baseball is brutal. One thing is for sure, the depth needs to be more, and here is the thing- the Mets are not afraid to spend. And hence, they might go all out this off-season after another superstar.

And it might be none other than Tarik Skubal, the ace from the Detroit Tigers.

Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report summed it up perfectly:

“Look, the trade price will be steep, but that’s the cost of acquiring elite talent. And, yes, the contract cost to keep Skubal could be enormous, but we’re talking about a franchise that just shelled out $765 million for Juan Soto, so they aren’t about to run away from big contract numbers.In other words, the Mets can afford this. They also need it to happen, since a full-fledged ace might be the only piece missing from their championship puzzle.” And what Buckley is saying could come true for Mets.

Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, has suddenly become a hot commodity in the trade rumors. This is because reports reveal that there is a massive rift in his contract negotiations with the Detroit franchise. They apparently offered him a four-year $80 million deal.

This is more than $100 million below the market value compared to the top-tier arms today. Even if they have adjusted their offer, that is a low-key lowball, and that might force him to exit. And this is the golden door for the Mets to barge in.

President of baseball operations David Stearns has reportedly been eying the Tigers $10.15 million, as the missing piece for the team. And well, he would fit right in. Last season, Skubal had a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts across 31 starts. Simply put, the man is unhittable.

The Mets have both payroll and prospect capital to get the deal done. Arms like Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat and young bats like Jett Williams are all waiting. Sterns could make a good offer to Detroit without thinking twice.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Chase Kyle Schwarber?

You are probably wondering where the connection is between the Tigers and Kyle Schwarber. Well, for starters, right now the biggest question for the Tigers is this: do they cash in on Skubal or take their last shot at glory before their ace walks away in 2026? Given the front office is leaning towards the latter, the next best or smart move might be to flip their fate and go get Kyle Schwarber.

According to Athletics’ Jim Bowden, the Tigers should make a big push for the three-time All-Star slugger. He is projecting a six-year $160 million deal this winter. For sure, it is pricey, but the value he brings goes beyond the paycheck. Bowden summed it up: “In addition to being one of the premier power hitters in the game, Schwarber is highly valued around the league for his clubhouse presence.”

And he is spilling the truth—Schwarber is not just a DH with a pop; he sets the tone for the team. The guy has hit 56 home runs this past season, all while playing 162 games. That’s right—162 games—it’s not just prediction; it is reliability. For the Detroit Tigers team that has struggled to back up Skubal with some consistent run support, getting the league’s best RBI machine, who has managed 132 RBI, could be the difference maker between another wasted ace season and a legit contendership next time.

And if the Detroit window closes and Skubal leaves, even then, the Schwarber deal makes sense. They could flip him for prospects in 2026 for a rebuild—if that’s inevitable. The clock is definitely ticking for the Tigers.