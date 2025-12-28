Detroit Turns On Scott Harris as Tigers Quietly Abandon Alex Bregman Pursuit

For a fan base that walked into the off-season dreaming big, this was not exactly the update the Detroit Tigers fans were hoping to hear. According to the Detroit Free Press report by Evan Petzold, the Tigers are apparently not even “involved” in Alex Bregman’s free-agent market now.

But the strange thing is that Detroit felt like a natural fit. This was the same front office that handed out the biggest total dollar offer on the market last winter. So they wanted to spend.

Plus, add in a strong season, and of course, the expectations rise, and fans assumed that Scott Harris would at least rush for a star like Bregman. Instead, they seem to have raised their hands.

Petzold’s report only confirmed what many suspected as weeks passed with no indications. While the teams like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Arizona have all remained very much active in Bregman’s sweepstakes, Detroit has not shown any meaningful movement at all.

And right now, spring training is just eight weeks away!

This is where frustration starts creeping in, because Alex Bregman is no filler name. He is a three-time All-Star! He is turning 32 years old next season and is looking for long-term security for the rest of his career. And he brings so much more to the table than just his gameplay. During his time in Boston, his veteran energy was something that was talked about most.

Detroit is looking for a veteran, and Bregman is exactly that player, yet the Tigers are unwilling to step up. Now, to be fair, Petzold didn’t shut the door completely. There is a very specific but unlikely scenario where the Tigers could enter the picture again.

In case Bregman’s market collapses by mid-January, that would require a domino effect across the league. Toronto locking up Tucker and Bichette, the Red Sox pivoting to trade, Chicago meanwhile standing still, and Arizona not ready to move Ketel Marte. So plenty of ifs.

And even then, Detroit wouldn’t be outbidding Boston head-to-head. This news is not making the fans thrilled and they are making it known.

Detroit Tigers fans are mad at the clubhouse for false promises

One Tigers fan captured the mood perfectly: “Whyyyy.” From December 12 to December 20, the Tigers didn’t even sign one single notable bat. They instead piled up bullpen arms, and while the fans seem confident that the offense that hit .247 last season can manage, they are not thrilled. The Kyle Finnegan signing only reiterated the feeling that pitching is their only priority while the lineup is left untouched.

“Scott Harris = Moron,” commented a fan, and this sums up the fans’ sentiments. For Tigers fans, the frustration with Alex Bregman is about the mixed messaging, too. Last year, they chased Alex Bregman only to back off this season, and this kind of inconsistency is driving the people crazy. As Sports Illustrated’s Michael Brauner pointed out, the lack of urgency makes little sense, given Bregman feels like the perfect fit. Fans want commitment, and now they feel shortchanged.

“Same as last year.” That sarcastic reaction says a lot. For Tigers fans, the lack of pushing is beyond thinking because Bregman seems like the perfect fit—a right-handed bat, elite infielder, and proven star. Last season, they had offered him a $171.5 million deal, and Bregman apparently asked for an opt-out after 2025, but the Tigers offered to offer the opt-out in 2026. So Boston won the lottery then, and even now, it might be them.

“To be expected with the cheapest owner in all of sports,” said a fan. And this reaction didn’t come out of nowhere. Tiger fans have seen the Detroit Tigers and have watched the team sit in the middle or lower end of the MLB payroll rankings, even when the prices are soaring in the league. Sure, the payroll has gone up recently, but context matters—the Mets are spending north of $300 million, and the Tigers are hovering in the middle, which irks fans. And yes, the fanbase understands the roster flexibility and young talent, but they are also tired of that being an excuse.

Fans are angry, pointing out, ”What does it matter? They’re not involved in the Skubal negotiations either, except to trade him.” This hurts fans because Skubal is the ace, the anchor, and the homegrown star who delivers every time. For fans, this is an alarming sign that they would want to trade him. Because it signals they are not in a win-win mode. But the truth is that he is a Scott Boras client, and if anything, it’s that the super-agent is always after getting his clients the best deal. And Skubal is a two-time Cy Young winner—of course, he will be in huge demand.