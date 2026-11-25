The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the offseason with one name dominating trade speculation: Ketel Marte. But while the All-Star infielder continues to attract attention, two veteran arms have quietly emerged as potentially bigger trade targets. Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly were never expected to headline Arizona’s trade discussions. Yet rival teams appear increasingly interested in prying them away. With Marte’s future still unresolved, the Diamondbacks now face another difficult decision: cash in on their veteran pitchers or hold on to them as they attempt to return to playoff contention for the first time since 2023.

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“The Diamondbacks have received trade calls on starters Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly,” MLB Trade Rumors quoted Ken Rosenthal.

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Rodriguez was Arizona’s best starter in 2026. He posted a 2.89 ERA across 32 starts (189.2 innings) and finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting. With a $19 million salary for 2027 and a $6 million buyout on a 2028 mutual/vesting option, contending teams view him as an affordable mid-rotation starter. A playoff upside without requiring a long-term free-agent commitment.

Furthermore, even though his strikeout rate dropped to 18.1% and peripheral metrics (3.89 FIP, 4.27 xERA) suggest regression, teams value his sharp command (109 Location+) and ability to limit hard contact (89th percentile). So, it is unlikely that the Diamondbacks would be interested in trading him. On the other hand, they may get interested in Kelly.

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Kelly struggled in 2026 with a 4.94 ERA and 28 home runs allowed. But clubs needing rotation depth see a durable veteran who has averaged over 160 innings and maintained a strong career track record (3.77 career ERA entering 2026). Kelly is owed $21 million in 2027 (plus a $500,000 trade assignment bonus) after a down year. So, rival front offices believe the Diamondbacks are motivated to move his contract to free up payroll, potentially by eating part of his salary. Or they could swap him for another team’s underperforming contract.

Moreover, Arizona already traded Kelly once before (to the Texas Rangers at the July 2025 deadline). This indicates that the front office is willing to part with him if the right deal emerges.

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Now the question is whether the Diamondbacks check the trading options or keep their pitching staff intact. They have significant money tied up in 2027 across stars like Corbin Burnes, Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Nolan Arenado. It prompts rival clubs to inquire if Arizona wants to clear salary from its aging pitching staff.

Despite the incoming calls, Arizona’s rotation health is fragile. Burnes and Ryne Nelson are coming off injury-plagued seasons, and Michael Soroka hit free agency. It means the Diamondbacks may hesitate to trade Rodriguez unless they are blown away by an offer.

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The Diamondbacks already lost significant starting depth this offseason when Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka hit free agency. Thus, keeping Rodriguez and Kelly ensures Arizona doesn’t have to rely on unproven arms right out of spring training.

However, while the Diamondbacks are yet to decide on their two veteran pitcher, they look determined to shop Ketel Marte.

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Ketel Marte’s fate with the Diamondbacks is uncertain

Arizona is actively pushing to trade Marte due to escalating clubhouse friction over repeated unexcused absences. They also have a desire to shed nearly $90 million in long-term payroll, and a need to retool their roster. Tensions between Marte and the organization reached a boiling point in 2026 following additional unexcused absences. This includes a high-profile no-show at Fenway Park in August. Reports indicate that manager Torey Lovullo and the front office are no longer willing to excuse the behavior.

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Tampa Bay Rays are one of the rumored frontrunners for Marte. They desperately need a middle-of-the-order bat and a major upgrade at second base after ranking near the bottom of the league in postseason offense. Marte’s $13.75M salary in 2027 fits their budget, and their structured clubhouse culture is viewed as a strong reset for him.

Toronto has also been heavily active on the trade and free-agent markets and sees Marte as a proven switch-hitting power bat who can lengthen their lineup and solidify second base. Moreover, Boston has repeatedly sought right-handed/switch-hitting power and reliable defense at second base, making Marte an appealing buy-low candidate despite his August incident at Fenway Park.

So, it is almost certain that the Diamondbacks will give up Marte, but the dilemma still persists with Rodriguez and Kelly.