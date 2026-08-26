Diamondbacks Manager Admits Mistake & Apologizes After MLB Official Clarifies Cubs’ Sign-Relaying Incident

Chicago Cubs’ name in a sign-related controversy? That might not be entirely shocking. Back in 2002, the Cubs were embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy when Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan accused them of relaying signs, leading to a Sammy Sosa home run. However, Duncan later explained that it wasn’t just the Sosa incident that concerned his club, but the Cubs’ reputation for sign stealing as a whole. Now, fast-forward to 2026, and a similar situation unfolded when the Arizona Diamondbacks found themselves caught up in back-to-back controversies.

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The unexplained absence of one of their biggest stars and his subsequent casino visit continue to cast a shadow over the clubhouse. Meanwhile, a fresh dispute with the Chicago Cubs erupted after the D-backs suspected their opponents of using illegal means to gain an advantage on the field. After a fiery exchange between the dugouts, Torey Lovullo got to the truth, and he is now trying to move past one of the controversies.

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“Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo apologized to Cubs manager Craig Counsell today, saying the sign relaying by the Cubs’ coaches in Monday night’s game was perfectly legal. Lovullo realized the mistake after speaking with MLB VP Michael Hill, saying it was legal,” Bob Nightengale updated on X.

The issue started with Merrill Kelly suspecting Cubs third-base coach Quintin Berry of trying to steal signs. The Arizona starter specifically suspected Berry of identifying his changeup and was sure the information had reached the left-handed hitters in their lineup. He eventually stepped off the mound during the fifth inning, and his stare-down of Berry led to a heated exchange between the teams’ dugouts.

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“No, no no. F*** you! F*** you!” Ryan Flaherty, the Chicago bench coach, pushed back against the allegations, and the D’backs manager stepped in and started ranting against the Cubs.

A similar incident also unfolded in 2016.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal accused Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist of stealing his signs during a postseason game. The D-backs were probably aware of the incident, and it might have fueled their discontent as well. The frustration continued as the Cubs cruised to a 7-0 shutout win over Arizona.

But Lovullo had a change of heart after talking to Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

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As per a rule introduced this season, coaches must remain inside the designated two-foot-long box, marked by a half-rectangle, once the pitcher takes the rubber. However, as Lovullo found out, coaches can still read and communicate any signs they pick up, provided they do so without stepping outside the box. So, he apologized to Craig Counsell for the dispute they had the previous night.

“It was a fantastic conversation,” the D’backs manager said. “The third base coach and the first base coach can do whatever they want, as long as they are inside the dimensions of the base coaching box, so I stand corrected, and I had a chance to call [Counsell], apologized to him, and told him that we were wrong and they were doing everything right.”

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He admired how both teams were fighting for their turf, and the Cubs manager had only positive words to share, too.

“I think the world of Torey, I think he runs a great ship here,” Counsell said. “I think he’s done a heck of a job. So I enjoy every conversation I get to have with him. So yeah, he felt like he wanted to do it, and I appreciated it.”

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While both teams decided to move past the issue, Arizona is still struggling on the field, and one of the biggest issues in their lineup is somewhat tied to Ketel Marte and his absence.

A saga that continues to create bigger problems for Torey Lovullo

The Diamondbacks were scheduled to face the Boston Red Sox on August 17, and despite being on the roster, Marte never reported for the game. The team waited for him and tried to get some kind of information, but Lovullo wasn’t even sure if the player was in Boston. So, they had to put him on the restricted list and carry on with a replacement.

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Later, Marte’s agent notified them of a personal issue. It was reported that the 32-year-old would be going through an MRI on his knee, and people were more worried about his fitness than his unannounced absence.

But his manager admitted that he felt “betrayed” and that it was a “whole different type of pain and frustration” for him.

The franchise eventually shifted Marte to the 10-day IL due to his knee inflammation. Torey Lovullo was trying to get past the controversy and announce the rehab schedule for Ketel, and while the team was playing against the Cincinnati Reds, photos of Marte at a roulette table at Talking Stick Resort casino in Scottsdale surfaced.

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The fans and critics didn’t waste a moment before piling fresh criticism on the 3x All-Star. Some of them tried to point out that he didn’t commit a crime by simply appearing at a casino during his IL stint, but the fact that the D-backs’ lineup is struggling while the team is fighting for a playoff spot didn’t make the case any easier for Marte. To top it off, Arizona has 12 players on the injured list.

With a 70-63 record (third in NL West), the D’backs need the slugger back on the roster, and they need to turn the page on this quickly. Things will get only tougher (and probably uglier) if the issues remain.