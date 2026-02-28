“Relaxed” Nolan Arenado Sets Clear Expectations With Diamondbacks After Threatening Cardinals Tenure

Nolan Arenado is finally able to smile after years of trade speculation and uncertainty. He admitted feeling trapped in the shadows of rumors for a long time. And his performance for the Cardinals last season didn’t make it any easier.

Now with the Diamondbacks, Nolan is at peace, focusing on family stability while channeling newfound clarity into a better 2026 season.

Arenado’s peace comes from his switch to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January 2026. It finally silenced the shadows of relentless rumors that had been affecting his career in St. Louis. The Cardinals sent him as part of a deal for an eighth-round prospect after eating $31M of his remaining $42M contract.

“I’m so much more relaxed now. I mean, obviously, the last year or two, we kept hearing that you’re going to be traded and stuff,” Arenado told USA TODAY Sports. “Really, it feels great.”

He credits the Arizona side for facilitating the shift. “I’m thankful for the Diamondbacks having interest in me. Now, my goal is to hold up my end of the bargain and take care of business.”

Arenado acknowledges his downturn. A .666 OPS and a .237 AVG are both the lowest marks of his career. And he missed a third of his games last season due to a shoulder strain and a finger injury.

“I know I’ve had a couple of tough years, but this team believes in what I can do. It’s already a top-10 lineup, and I think I can make it better,” says the 10-time Gold Glove winner.

While he is hopeful that the team will get the best out of him, he sets his expectations clearly.

“But I do expect to perform well on both sides of the ball again. I expect to help this team win. And I expect to be a complete player again.”

The rumors threatening Arenado’s tenure in St. Louis weren’t idle talk, and they escalated after he vetoed a near-complete deal with the Astros in December 2024. He felt uncomfortable with the direction they were going after trading Kyle Tucker to the Cubs and allowing Alex Bregman to hit free agency.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) scores from second base against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

All these uncertainties added to his fitness and performance struggles, putting a strain on his position with the Cardinals. The turmoil continued for the eight-time All-Star until the Diamondbacks deal in January this year brought emotional clarity and family proximity.

Nolan is excited to prove his worth, feeling grateful for the opportunity. But the 34-year-old third baseman also looks back at the lessons that paved this path.

Nolan Arenado’s path to redemption: lessons and a fresh start

Now that he is free from the rumor mill that clouded his career, Nolan reflects openly on his distress.

“You know, it disappoints me that I didn’t play the way I expected to in St. Louis the last couple of years.”

He acknowledges his shortcomings without making any excuses, stating, “I’m getting a little bit older. I’ve just got to take care of business in a different way.”

With all the low points he suffered last season, he never once tried to cast any shade on his former team or the fans.

“I loved playing every minute in St. Louis. Their fans are unbelievable. They are so supportive,” he said. He added, “I just wish I could have played better for them.”

That honest regret now drives his fresh chapter with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s already embracing added intensity through the upcoming World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico.

Nolan Arenado believes the high-stakes competition will sharpen his edge and help him get back into the rhythm of his aggressive self before the 2026 MLB season.