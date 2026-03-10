Did Cal Raleigh Refuse to Shake Mariners Teammate’s Hand During Mexico vs USA Game? Here Is What He Said

The final score said Team USA beat Team Mexico 5-3, but the real battle wasn’t on the scoreboard. It was at home plate between two Seattle Mariners teammates. In one of the most anticipated showdowns of the WBC 2026 in Daikin Park, Team USA prevailed over Team Mexico, moving to 3-0 in pool play. But above all, one video has become the talk of baseball town and is going viral long after the match ended.

Mexican star slugger Randy Arozarena just wanted to say ‘hi’ to his Seattle Mariners teammate and USA catcher Cal Raleigh as he approached the plate. He even extended a handshake, but Raleigh only had a few casual words for him.

“I want to say it in four languages. First in Spanish: The only thing he should be thankful for is having such great parents. He’s very well educated, thank God. I was lucky enough to see them a few days ago at the hotel. They came over to greet me, gave me a big hug, and were genuinely proud to see me again,” Master Flip posted Randy’s remarks on the incident with a transcription on X.

Raleigh’s gesture clearly did not sit well with Arozarena, and he made that clear.

“After that, I want to give it to him straight Cuban style: What he has to do is f–k off! Mexican style: Go to hell! And in English: That fake a– ‘good to see you.’ he hit me with? He can shove it straight up his a–. I’m out.”

The viral video was posted by Talkin’ Baseball.

But this is not the first time the Mexican has faced such a snub in the WBC.

In the 2023 edition of the tournament, Arozarena had offered a fist bump to the then Team USA catcher Will Smith. Smith had also declined to bump his hand.

Raleigh and Arozarena have been teammates for the latter half of 2024 and the entire 2025 season. Both of them played key roles in Seattle’s ALCS run in 2025, which they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

But for now, Raleigh did not comment about the incident. Yet, the controversy goes on.

Speculations were made about his behavior, while some fans pointed out that had they shaken hands, the pine tar in Arozarena’s gloves would have transferred to Raleigh’s hands. From him, it would have then transferred to the ball, which is illegal in baseball.

Whatever the reason, the Mariners would want their two teammates to reconcile before the regular season begins. Because after all, Raleigh slashed .240/.345/.760 in the postseason while hitting 4 homers and 4 RBIs to Arozarena’s .200/.333/.320 slash line with one home run.

However, this is not the only handshake controversy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Team Australia and Team Czechia’s handshake complications

Before Arozarena and Raleigh, it was Australian catcher Robbie Perkins and Czech designated hitter Milan Prokop in the WBC 2026.

When Prokop walked into the batter’s box to lead off the game, he extended his hand towards Perkins to shake as a friendly gesture. But Perkins denied.

The Australian catcher had later explained that he meant no malice and that the gesture was a reflection of his competitiveness on the field.

“There’s no malice, we’re out there competing. Once we get on the field, we’re out there to beat them. That’s all it is,” he shared with The Athletic.

He had even added that he would greet the Czech players if he met them outside the field in the hotel and have a chat.

Australia had won that game 5-1 against Team Czechia.